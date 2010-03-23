Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.23

Beast of the Night: Jason Richardson put up 34 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, hitting 5 threes in the process. He shot 60 percent (12-20) from the field, 100 percent (5-5) from the line and had a turnover. Richardson has dug himself out of the hole he fell into in January.

Rashard Lewis â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; That’s three straight games with 20+ points and 3+ threes for Lewis. He’s peaking at the perfect time for his fantasy owners who are in the playoffs.

Andre Iguodala â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 6-8 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This broke a five-game streak without a three. Iguodala has struggled a bit lately thanks to a case of plantar fasciitis, so in spite of this line, his owners should keep their expectations in check.

Dwyane Wade â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 9-12 FT (75%), 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Another great line from Wade? Ho-hum. He’s a DNP concern in the final week of the season â€“ just look at the game logs for his career.

George Hill â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 7-9 FT (78%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 TO; It wasn’t the most dynamic line but this snapped a three-game streak of pedestrian play for Hill, who continues to get loads of minutes as the Spurs’ starting point guard.

Kevin Durant â€“ 15-24 FG (63%), 14-15 FT (93%), 1 3ptm, 45 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The man is guaranteed to go in the top three in next year’s drafts.

John Salmons â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 32 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; After a relatively slow start with the Bucks, Salmons has really turned things around. He’s scoring nearly eight more points per game, shooting better from the floor and the free throw line, hitting more threes and dishing out more assists.

Chris Paul â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 3 3ptm, 11 Pts, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He played 21 minutes as a starter and sent Darren Collison (16/4/8) to the bench. Expect CP3’s minutes to rise closer to the 30-minute mark by the end of the week and monitor how Collison is affected.

Derrick Rose â€“ 12-22 FG (55%), 1-4 FT (25%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Rose has hit six threes in his two games since returning from a wrist injury. It took him nearly three and a half months to hit six threes before the injury. If he can add this as a consistent part of his game, the sky’s the limit for his fantasy value.

Mehmet Okur â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 4 3ptm, 14 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He seems well over his stomach illness. Okur’s been mostly disappointing this season but maybe he can piece together a strong run at the end.

Beno Udrih â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Udrih has shown all season long that he can put up solid numbers when given the minutes. Kudos if you picked him up last month.

Jrue Holiday â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Despite having the name of a pop star, Holiday can ball â€“ he’s a good source of threes, steals and assists.

Roger Mason â€“ 13 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast; He’s capable of this kind of production on a nightly basis but is a bit inconsistent.

Serge Ibaka â€“ 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Blk, 2 TO; If you need blocks, give him a look.

Carlos Delfino â€“ 23 Pts, 3 3ptm, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s usually solid three out of every four games.

Luke Ridnour â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His inconsistency makes him appealing only in deep leagues.

Taj Gibson â€“ 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 5 Blk, 6 TO; He should be owned in nearly every league.

Darko Milicic â€“ 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk; If you need blocks, pinch your nose and give him a glance.

Hasheem Thabeet â€“ 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’ll rack up the blocks while Marc Gasol sits.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 25 Pts, 2 3ptm, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was one of the best lines of the night.

Reggie Williams â€“ 29 Pts, 2 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; He’s a fun play and should be considered in most leagues.

Jordan Hill (ankle): day-to-day

Shane Battier (knee): sprained MCL will sideline him for at least 10 days

Udonis Haslem (ankle): day-to-day

Lou Williams (back): day-to-day

Thaddeus Young (thumb): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (calf): day-to-day

Terrence Williams (foot): says he’ll play Wednesday but monitor his status

Jared Jeffries (Achilles): day-to-day

See how Toney Douglas fares against Chauncey Billups in New York.

