Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.26

Beast of the Night: Trevor Ariza finished with 18 points, 3 threes, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 3 turnovers against the Clippers. He shot 35 percent (7-20) from the field and 33 percent (1-3) from the line. Ariza’s on a nice little roll right now, though his free throw shooting leaves something to be desired.
Noteworthy Lines:
Jermaine O’Neal â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-7 FT (86%), 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This followed a 25/9/3 game on Monday for O’Neal, who’s been healthier than he’s been in a long time.
Drew Gooden â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; This was more impressive when you see that he only played 26:37 last night. Gooden has seen something of a rebirth in Los Angeles after rumors of a buyout, and owners who picked him up are reaping big rewards.
Caron Butler â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This snapped a three-game streak of subpar games for Butler, who is struggling after having a strong start to the month.
Andre Miller â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 7-8 FT (88%), 19 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; This was no 52-point game, which he had the last time the Blazers played the Mavs, but this was still solid. Miller might be the biggest fantasy comeback story of the season.
Marcus Camby â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 1-6 FT (17%), 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; It’s nice to see him have a nice offensive showing for once. Camby is averaging 15.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in his last three games.
LaMarcus Aldridge â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a nice all-around line from Aldridge, who has taken a step back from his stellar 2008-09 season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Udonis Haslem â€“ 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He shoots and rebounds well.
Taj Gibson â€“ 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He continues to roll right along with Luol Deng out.
Hakim Warrick â€“ 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 TO; He’s not much more than points and boards but is a decent option in deep leagues.
Craig Smith â€“ 25 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; Don’t read too much into this but Smith deserves a look in very deep leagues.
DeAndre Jordan â€“ 7 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent source of blocks.
Injuries:
Jared Jeffries (Achilles): out at least another week
Kevin Martin (shoulder): day-to-day
Roy Hibbert (jaw): questionable tonight
Marc Gasol (neck): eyeing a Sunday return
Eddie House (Achilles): should play tonight
Al Thornton (hip): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Expect Andrew Bogut to bounce back against the Heat tonight.
Toney Douglas should have another strong game in Phoenix.
For Next Week:
4 games: CHA, DAL, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIL, NJ, NO, NY, OKC, PHO, SA, TOR, WAS
3 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GS, IND, MEM, MIA, MIN, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, UTA
