Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.28 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Monta Ellis was locked in this past weekend, averaging 32 points, 5.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, two steals and 3.5 threes in two games. He shot 56 percent from the field, 85 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 1.5 turnovers in this stretch. Ellis was struggling before this, and it was only the second time in his career that he’s notched back-to-back double-doubles. His resiliency, given his heavy workload, is impressive.

Lines for Discussion:

Samuel Dalembert (3/25): 6-13 FG (46%), 4-6 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Dalembert followed this up with 13 points, 19 rebounds, an assist and a steal (along with five turnovers) Sunday. He’s been a solid source of rebounds and blocks this month and would appear safe to rely on the rest of the way. It’s a shame owners had to wait this long to see Dalembert get consistent run.

Hedo Turkoglu (3/25): 8-11 FG (73%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 13 Ast; He’s risen from the ashes lately and could see an extra boost in production if Jameer Nelson misses any time. There’s still a chance he’ll slump again before the season is done.

J.J. Hickson (3/25): 9-13 FG (69%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Hickson has been unable to sustain a truly steady pace this season, though he’s certainly shown flashes of big promise. He should be closely monitored during the summer and next preseason.

Derrick Rose (3/26): 9-17 FG (53%), 12-12 FT (100%), 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 TO; If Rose can pull up his shooting percentage from the field and dish out more assists next season, he’ll really crack into the realm of fantasy superstardom. Given what he’s done this season, I wouldn’t bet against him being able to do just that.

Carlos Delfino (3/26): 7-11 FG (64%), 4-4 FT (100%), 5 threes, 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Delfino has hit 26 threes in his last five games. Enough said.

Tyreke Evans (3/26): 2-8 FG (25%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The good news is that he’s back. The bad news is that he’ll take another game or two to get his legs back and that Kings backcourt could turn into an ugly timeshare of sorts.

Anthony Randolph (3/26): 0-5 FG (0%), 3-6 FT (50%), 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Randolph’s glorious two-game streak hit a wall made up of the Boston Celtics and foul trouble. With Kevin Love aiming to return sooner than later, Randolph’s owners in weekly leagues should think long and hard before inserting him into their lineups this week.

JaVale McGee (3/27): 9-12 FG (75%), 10-11 FT (91%), 28 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Blk, 3 TO; If there’s anyone who has a chance to duplicate Dwight Howard-lite numbers, weak free-throw shooting and all, it’s McGee. He’s been reliable lately and has racked up three straight double-doubles. Consistency is his Achilles heel and until that changes, McGee’s appeal is limited.

Carl Landry (3/27): 8-16 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Landry’s starting in place of David West and did well this past weekend with his new gig. He’ll be a reliable fantasy play going forward.

Marcin Gortat (3/27): 8-13 FG (62%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Gortat was finally unleashed into the starting lineup and absolutely thrived, even with a broken nose. He should have an easy time holding that spot and should be a very productive player the rest of the way.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jodie Meeks: if he’s not owned yet in your league, make room for him â€“ he’s putting up crazy numbers so far this month

Jordan Crawford: if you’re fine with a weak FG% and lots of turnovers, Crawford warrants serious consideration

Chris Andersen: he’ll always chip in some blocks when he’s playing, but his 17/11/1/2/5 line on Friday was huge

Ekpe Udoh: he’s your guy if you need blocks

Richard Hamilton: he’s finally emerging with some steady value

Ed Davis: he’s notched two big double-doubles in a row and started both of those games

Spencer Hawes: his big line Sunday deserves some recognition, though Hawes remains marginally valuable only in deeper leagues

Chase Budinger: he started his first game back from his ankle injury and put up a decent line; pick him up if you need threes

Marvin Williams: with Joe Johnson sidelined until further notice, Williams should see more opportunities, though owners shouldn’t expect the type of line he had Sunday on a consistent basis

Tony Allen: his value is safe the rest of the way with Rudy Gay out; he’s doing good things even outside of his usually abundant thieving

Injuries:

Joe Johnson (thumb): monitor his status

Josh Smith (knee): playing through a sore knee

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): target return date pushed back to April 4

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): ready to practice with the team again

Tyrus Thomas (ribs): day-to-day

Tracy McGrady (back): he expects to play Wednesday

Udonis Haslem (foot): will travel with the team for their upcoming four-game road trip

Mario Chalmers (ankle): ditto, but might not be ready to practice until April 4

Michael Redd (knee): was activated Saturday but didn’t play

Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day

Jameer Nelson (knee): sprained knee makes him day-to-day

Mickael Pietrus (knee): didn’t practice Saturday

Andrea Bargnani (ankle): aggravated a bone spur in his ankle; day-to-day

Reggie Evans (foot): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (knee): day-to-day

Devin Harris (hamstring): day-to-day

Chris Wilcox (knee): day-to-day

Nikola Pekovic (hip): day-to-day

Quinton Ross (back): likely done for the season

Mike Dunleavy (thumb): could return this week

Troy Murphy (ankle): day-to-day

Rajon Rondo (finger): day-to-day

Kyle Lowry (ankle): X-rays came back negative but he’s questionable for Tuesday, though he plans to play

Sam Young (ankle): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (tailbone): monitor his status

Deron Williams (wrist): plans to play Wednesday

Manu Ginobili (quad): day-to-day

Samardo Samuels (wrist): day-to-day

Mike Miller (knee): day-to-day

Brandon Roy (back): day-to-day

Nicolas Batum (quad): check his status

Nick Young (knee): will have an MRI and is out tonight

For Tonight:

Gilbert Arenas could be a sneaky start if Nelson can’t go for the Magic tonight, as they visit the Knicks at MSG.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

