Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.28 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Monta Ellis was locked in this past weekend, averaging 32 points, 5.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, two steals and 3.5 threes in two games. He shot 56 percent from the field, 85 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 1.5 turnovers in this stretch. Ellis was struggling before this, and it was only the second time in his career that he’s notched back-to-back double-doubles. His resiliency, given his heavy workload, is impressive.
Lines for Discussion:
Samuel Dalembert (3/25): 6-13 FG (46%), 4-6 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Dalembert followed this up with 13 points, 19 rebounds, an assist and a steal (along with five turnovers) Sunday. He’s been a solid source of rebounds and blocks this month and would appear safe to rely on the rest of the way. It’s a shame owners had to wait this long to see Dalembert get consistent run.
Hedo Turkoglu (3/25): 8-11 FG (73%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 13 Ast; He’s risen from the ashes lately and could see an extra boost in production if Jameer Nelson misses any time. There’s still a chance he’ll slump again before the season is done.
J.J. Hickson (3/25): 9-13 FG (69%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Hickson has been unable to sustain a truly steady pace this season, though he’s certainly shown flashes of big promise. He should be closely monitored during the summer and next preseason.
Derrick Rose (3/26): 9-17 FG (53%), 12-12 FT (100%), 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 TO; If Rose can pull up his shooting percentage from the field and dish out more assists next season, he’ll really crack into the realm of fantasy superstardom. Given what he’s done this season, I wouldn’t bet against him being able to do just that.
Carlos Delfino (3/26): 7-11 FG (64%), 4-4 FT (100%), 5 threes, 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Delfino has hit 26 threes in his last five games. Enough said.
Tyreke Evans (3/26): 2-8 FG (25%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The good news is that he’s back. The bad news is that he’ll take another game or two to get his legs back and that Kings backcourt could turn into an ugly timeshare of sorts.
Anthony Randolph (3/26): 0-5 FG (0%), 3-6 FT (50%), 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Randolph’s glorious two-game streak hit a wall made up of the Boston Celtics and foul trouble. With Kevin Love aiming to return sooner than later, Randolph’s owners in weekly leagues should think long and hard before inserting him into their lineups this week.
JaVale McGee (3/27): 9-12 FG (75%), 10-11 FT (91%), 28 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Blk, 3 TO; If there’s anyone who has a chance to duplicate Dwight Howard-lite numbers, weak free-throw shooting and all, it’s McGee. He’s been reliable lately and has racked up three straight double-doubles. Consistency is his Achilles heel and until that changes, McGee’s appeal is limited.
Carl Landry (3/27): 8-16 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Landry’s starting in place of David West and did well this past weekend with his new gig. He’ll be a reliable fantasy play going forward.
Marcin Gortat (3/27): 8-13 FG (62%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Gortat was finally unleashed into the starting lineup and absolutely thrived, even with a broken nose. He should have an easy time holding that spot and should be a very productive player the rest of the way.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jodie Meeks: if he’s not owned yet in your league, make room for him â€“ he’s putting up crazy numbers so far this month
Jordan Crawford: if you’re fine with a weak FG% and lots of turnovers, Crawford warrants serious consideration
Chris Andersen: he’ll always chip in some blocks when he’s playing, but his 17/11/1/2/5 line on Friday was huge
Ekpe Udoh: he’s your guy if you need blocks
Richard Hamilton: he’s finally emerging with some steady value
Ed Davis: he’s notched two big double-doubles in a row and started both of those games
Spencer Hawes: his big line Sunday deserves some recognition, though Hawes remains marginally valuable only in deeper leagues
Chase Budinger: he started his first game back from his ankle injury and put up a decent line; pick him up if you need threes
Marvin Williams: with Joe Johnson sidelined until further notice, Williams should see more opportunities, though owners shouldn’t expect the type of line he had Sunday on a consistent basis
Tony Allen: his value is safe the rest of the way with Rudy Gay out; he’s doing good things even outside of his usually abundant thieving
Injuries:
Joe Johnson (thumb): monitor his status
Josh Smith (knee): playing through a sore knee
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): target return date pushed back to April 4
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): ready to practice with the team again
Tyrus Thomas (ribs): day-to-day
Tracy McGrady (back): he expects to play Wednesday
Udonis Haslem (foot): will travel with the team for their upcoming four-game road trip
Mario Chalmers (ankle): ditto, but might not be ready to practice until April 4
Michael Redd (knee): was activated Saturday but didn’t play
Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day
Jameer Nelson (knee): sprained knee makes him day-to-day
Mickael Pietrus (knee): didn’t practice Saturday
Andrea Bargnani (ankle): aggravated a bone spur in his ankle; day-to-day
Reggie Evans (foot): day-to-day
Andrei Kirilenko (knee): day-to-day
Devin Harris (hamstring): day-to-day
Chris Wilcox (knee): day-to-day
Nikola Pekovic (hip): day-to-day
Quinton Ross (back): likely done for the season
Mike Dunleavy (thumb): could return this week
Troy Murphy (ankle): day-to-day
Rajon Rondo (finger): day-to-day
Kyle Lowry (ankle): X-rays came back negative but he’s questionable for Tuesday, though he plans to play
Sam Young (ankle): day-to-day
Dwyane Wade (tailbone): monitor his status
Deron Williams (wrist): plans to play Wednesday
Manu Ginobili (quad): day-to-day
Samardo Samuels (wrist): day-to-day
Mike Miller (knee): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (back): day-to-day
Nicolas Batum (quad): check his status
Nick Young (knee): will have an MRI and is out tonight
For Tonight:
Gilbert Arenas could be a sneaky start if Nelson can’t go for the Magic tonight, as they visit the Knicks at MSG.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
No love for Marcus Thornton? Dude’s been ballin out of his mind lately.
Scoring format: (asts = 2pts, all other stats = 1pt, TOs = -1pt)
It’s the first week of my playoffs and I’ve got some tough decisions. First of all, is it wise to start Bargs in an avg-based league? If not, then I’ll need to start 2 of these guys (at least one guard): Farmar, Matthews, Odom, or Tyreke. If it’s alright to start Bargs, then I’ll only need 1 guard from the previous 3 mentioned. Thoughts?
Also, Jordan Crawford, Tony Allen, George Hill, and Budinger are available on the wire if you think a drop of the previously mentioned guys would help me…Thx, Doc!
@Caboose: Yep, he has been, so it’s no real news. Also, while I’d love to, I just can’t highlight every single big line/weekend out there. But you’re right — Thornton’s been big. We’ll see how he’ll handle Evans’ reworking himself into the lineup.
@Conrad: I’d steer clear of Bargnani this week. Roll with Odom and Matthews. Farmar for Budinger, Hill or Allen sounds great, especially with D-Will set to return this week.
Hey Doc,
First week of my playoffs (H2H, average based, weekly) and I’m looking for a little advice regarding whether I should make a move, or just sit tight. Here’s my roster:
J Holiday G
T Parker G
J Calderon G
M Thornton G
C Boozer F
G Wallace F
A Stoudemire F
D Wright F
M Gortat C
G Monroe G-F-C
T Evans G
D Williams G
D Cousins C
I’m looking out there and I see Tony Allen, Carl Landry, Jordan Crawford, and Ed Davis are starting to heat up and are getting consistent burn. I would love to add Landry (especially because he was recently dropped by my biggest competition) but I’m not sure if it’s worth it to drop anyone. Do you think it’s worth holding on to Evans, Monroe, Thornton, and D Williams (who could shut it down) or should I make a move for one of the above mentioned players? Thanks!
think ed davis will keep it up this wk? i need a big wk to close out the season.. also, picked up dudley over vujacic.. good move?
@kdog78: Congrats on making it — I hope you fare well. I’d consider swapping out Cousins for Landry, though it’s not a must-make move. D-Will is set to return this week, so I’d hang on to him. I’m not a fan of Evans in general, and his ceiling is lowered now, especially with Thornton doing his thing, but if you’ve held on to him until now, you might as well see what he can do. Davis is appealing too, since Bargnani is sidelined, but he’s a bit less appealing than Landry.
@jryu: Yeah, with Bargnani sidelined, I like Davis this week. And yes, very good move on scooping up Dudley.
Thx! Same formatted league: Start Farmar, Deron, Hibbert, or Tyreke at my flex spot?
@Conrad: I’d lean toward Hibbert.
should I drop vince carter? if I do I would need an sg/sf to replace him, do you have any waiver players in mind?
@hollywud: Tough to say without knowing who’s available, the size of your league, etc., but yes, it’s safe to explore dropping him, for sure.