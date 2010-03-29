Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.29 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Dwyane Wade averaged 31 points, 1 three, 7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 5.5 turnovers in two games this past weekend. He shot 63 percent from the floor and 91 percent from the line during that stretch and has boosted his fantasy value during the past month.

Noteworthy Lines:

Dwight Howard (3/26) â€“ 6-7 FG (86%), 12-16 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 19 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; A killer line from Howard, who followed this up with an 18/11/5/1/2 game on Sunday. Where he’s getting this newfound passing ability is a mystery but it’s very unlikely to hold.

Mehmet Okur (3/26) â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 10-10 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He had a 22/11 game the next day and has had some really great lines this month. By averages, Okur has been a top-10 fantasy player in March.

Danny Granger (3/26) â€“ 14-23 FG (61%), 11-15 FT (73%), 5 3ptm, 44 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He had a strong finish to last season and if his body holds up, he should do the same this season.

Chris Paul (3/27) â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His minutes appear to be capped at around 31 right now. CP3’s excited owners who started him last week probably regret that decision.

Beno Udrih (3/28) â€“ 6-17 FG (35%), 6-6 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 15 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Urdih has been white hot after two consecutive clunkers in the middle of the month. Congratulations if you started him last week.

Antawn Jamison (3/28) â€“ 11-21 FG (52%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He had himself a very solid weekend, averaging 25 points, 2.5 threes, 9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two games.

Brandon Jennings (3/28) â€“ 10-24 FG (42%), 6-7 FT (86%), 3 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; While this was a great line, Jennings still has one or two bad games for every good one he pulls out. Start him at your own risk.

Channing Frye (3/28) â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 5 3ptm, 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast; With Robin Lopez out for the foreseeable future, Frye should see more games like this one during the final stretch of the season.

Kevin Love (3/28) â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 22 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Great line, but Love continues to come off the bench and play limited minutes.

Rajon Rondo (3/28) â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; His offensive futility isn’t that big a deal but he’s had more subpar showings this month than usual.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Udonis Haslem â€“ averaged 16.5 points and 12 boards this past weekend

Jannero Pargo â€“ huge game on Saturday, nailed to the bench on Sunday

Terrence Williams â€“ foot injury is a faint memory, all-around production machine

Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ 40-point game came against the Warriors so don’t get too excited

Anthony Tolliver â€“ continues to hit threes and rebound

Luke Ridnour â€“ had a solid weekend, on a nice five-game streak

J.J. Redick â€“ playing like he’s back at Duke, should have good value so long as Vince Carter is out

Ryan Anderson â€“ two solid games in a row, also benefits from VC’s absence

Serge Ibaka â€“ give him a serious look if you need blocks

Reggie Williams â€“ volatile value but value nonetheless

Injuries:

Kendrick Perkins (knee): should return Wednesday

Anderson Varejao (hamstring): day-to-day

Brendan Haywood (finger): check his status

Richard Hamilton (ankle): ditto

Rodney Stuckey (ankle): ditto

Monta Ellis (flu): day-to-day

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): could return Wednesday

Carlos Delfino (neck); day-to-day

Vince Carter (toe): monitor his status

Robin Lopez (back): out at least eight games

Francisco Garcia (wrist): day-to-day

Spencer Hawes (back): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (calf): has a new strain, day-to-day

For Tonight:

With no Kenyon Martin around, expect Dirk Nowitzki to have a huge night against the Nuggets.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

