Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.29 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Dwyane Wade averaged 31 points, 1 three, 7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 5.5 turnovers in two games this past weekend. He shot 63 percent from the floor and 91 percent from the line during that stretch and has boosted his fantasy value during the past month.
Noteworthy Lines:
Dwight Howard (3/26) â€“ 6-7 FG (86%), 12-16 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 19 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; A killer line from Howard, who followed this up with an 18/11/5/1/2 game on Sunday. Where he’s getting this newfound passing ability is a mystery but it’s very unlikely to hold.
Mehmet Okur (3/26) â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 10-10 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He had a 22/11 game the next day and has had some really great lines this month. By averages, Okur has been a top-10 fantasy player in March.
Danny Granger (3/26) â€“ 14-23 FG (61%), 11-15 FT (73%), 5 3ptm, 44 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He had a strong finish to last season and if his body holds up, he should do the same this season.
Chris Paul (3/27) â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His minutes appear to be capped at around 31 right now. CP3’s excited owners who started him last week probably regret that decision.
Beno Udrih (3/28) â€“ 6-17 FG (35%), 6-6 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 15 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Urdih has been white hot after two consecutive clunkers in the middle of the month. Congratulations if you started him last week.
Antawn Jamison (3/28) â€“ 11-21 FG (52%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He had himself a very solid weekend, averaging 25 points, 2.5 threes, 9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two games.
Brandon Jennings (3/28) â€“ 10-24 FG (42%), 6-7 FT (86%), 3 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; While this was a great line, Jennings still has one or two bad games for every good one he pulls out. Start him at your own risk.
Channing Frye (3/28) â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 5 3ptm, 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast; With Robin Lopez out for the foreseeable future, Frye should see more games like this one during the final stretch of the season.
Kevin Love (3/28) â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 22 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Great line, but Love continues to come off the bench and play limited minutes.
Rajon Rondo (3/28) â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; His offensive futility isn’t that big a deal but he’s had more subpar showings this month than usual.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Udonis Haslem â€“ averaged 16.5 points and 12 boards this past weekend
Jannero Pargo â€“ huge game on Saturday, nailed to the bench on Sunday
Terrence Williams â€“ foot injury is a faint memory, all-around production machine
Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ 40-point game came against the Warriors so don’t get too excited
Anthony Tolliver â€“ continues to hit threes and rebound
Luke Ridnour â€“ had a solid weekend, on a nice five-game streak
J.J. Redick â€“ playing like he’s back at Duke, should have good value so long as Vince Carter is out
Ryan Anderson â€“ two solid games in a row, also benefits from VC’s absence
Serge Ibaka â€“ give him a serious look if you need blocks
Reggie Williams â€“ volatile value but value nonetheless
Injuries:
Kendrick Perkins (knee): should return Wednesday
Anderson Varejao (hamstring): day-to-day
Brendan Haywood (finger): check his status
Richard Hamilton (ankle): ditto
Rodney Stuckey (ankle): ditto
Monta Ellis (flu): day-to-day
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): could return Wednesday
Carlos Delfino (neck); day-to-day
Vince Carter (toe): monitor his status
Robin Lopez (back): out at least eight games
Francisco Garcia (wrist): day-to-day
Spencer Hawes (back): day-to-day
Andrei Kirilenko (calf): has a new strain, day-to-day
For Tonight:
With no Kenyon Martin around, expect Dirk Nowitzki to have a huge night against the Nuggets.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey doc…playoffs in full swing so i have some questions for u…
ibaka or taj gibson-
i think i would be good in the reb category but my blocks are just so so…but gibson has been a double double machine?
millsap or singelton-
also i still hv tony douglas-do u think hes worth riding into the semis of the playoffs?
and caldron…he has stunk it up this season but i just cant see dropping this dude for a waiver wire pick up…am i wrong?
Need some guidance to get a victory in my semi-final game (in avg-based league) this week: Start which 2 of these 4 guards: Jrue, Toney, Tmac, and Monta? Also, I can start a third guard from that list by replacing Maggette or Regg Williams…Thoughts?
ps: Dalembert (with his tough matchups) isn’t a viable option over any of those guys, right?
Thanks as always, Doc!
ok doc, just curious who would you give the upper hand to for this week. (can change starters daily)
team 1
hinrich
felton
nelson
melo
duncan
al jeff
tolliver
haywood
george hill
eric gordon
capt jack
ellis
kaman
lebron
landry
tyreke evans
perkins
team 2
d collison
manu
marcus thornton
diaw
bosh
gerald wallace
d howard
harrington
gallo
toney douglas
beaubois
brad miller
s curry
rondo
joe johnson
aldridge
blatche
this is our league finals, myself and another guy.
Who would you prefer…Marc Gasol or Taj Gibson?
I’ve got injuries to Kevin Martin, Andrew Bynum & Luol Deng. Any of these guys gonna be okay to start for roto this week or next?
@SWAT: Gibson, Singleton, and yes, Douglas is still worth a ride, especially with the Warriors coming up.
You’re wrong in the sense that he’s not undroppable, but yeah, he’s a tough drop. If there’s a solid waiver wire option, it might be worth a serious thought.
@Conrad: Monta and Holiday are your best bets, though Douglas is very appealing this week, in my opinion.
And yeah, Dalembert is a tough start over those guys.
@rangerjohn: Those are long rosters, so this might be hard to assess, but I’d give the edge to Team 2, especially with Haywood, Evans and Perkins all a bit shaky with their statuses.
@Antouan: Gasol.
@DoubleA: Bynum should soon but the other two are far less likely to.
dang doc dont say that! i got team 1
would/should i drop one or all of those 3?
Thx Doc…you like Jrue even with his tougher schedule and Toney’s easier schedule? If so, than do you think Douglas a better option than ReggWill or Maggette?
just heard manu is gonna sit tonight due to “back spasms”
delfino or q-rich?
IMO q-rich, delfino is still out and no real word when he gets back. but then i am not the DOC
@rangerjohn: Evans is returning Tuesday. Haywood might be the one to cut loose. He was struggling to get many minutes as it was and this injury doesn’t help at all.
@Conrad: It’s pretty much a coin toss between Holiday and Douglas. Douglas’s game against the Warriors is very sexy though and he should be a more reliable option than Williams and Maggette.
@killa cam: Delfino will probably be back Tuesday, according to coach Skiles. That’s no guarantee and Q-Rich is probably the safer short-term option, albeit an inferior one.
@rangerjohn: Thanks for the update! Hopefully he won’t sit out for much longer but DNPs were always in the cards for Manu, injured or not.
Wassup Doc, can we rock?
Well, the playoffs are upon me and I have a pretty favorable matchup in the first round. Here’s what I’m rolling with:
Rondo
Toney Douglas
Collison
Terrence Williams
Durant
G Wallace
James Singleton
Reggie Williams
B Lopez
Tyreke Evans
I am sitting B Jennings this week b/c of inconsistent play last week and also have Taj Gibson on the bench. Should I play these two in favor of any other guard/forward next week (barring I win) or stand pat? There really aren’t any strong waiver wire candidates unless you count Ridnour, Rasual Butler, or Yi which I am inclined to not count; how ’bout you? Thanks so much!
@k9kehn: None of those waiver wire options is very appealing, as you said. Gibson might deserve a start over Singleton, who’s a bit more erratic. Other than that, you’ve got a solid lineup though Douglas and Rondo are struggling lately, and Collison is quickly losing steam. It’s a good thing Evans is coming back though.
hey doc, should I trade away billups and pierce? I don’t think he’ll be getting a lot of mins
@BRoy: I’d hold onto them but if you do deal them, get fair value in return.