Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.3

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade beat up the Warriors with 35 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists and 4 steals. He shot 65 percent (15-23) from the field, 63 percent (5-8) from the line and had 3 turnovers. Wade could end up missing a few games near the end of the season to get some rest, especially if the Heat find themselves in a solidified playoff or non-playoff position, so bear that in mind.
Noteworthy Lines:
Anthony Morrow â€“ 10-22 FG (46%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 TO; This wasn’t the most dynamic line, but Morrow’s strengths are points and threes, and that’s what he gave his owners last night. With Monta Ellis out, Morrow’s stock should remain high for a while, though it’s always a good idea to sell high on a streaky player like him.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 13-17 FT (77%), 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; We know what he is this season, but what about next season? Don’t be surprised to see him go in the second or third rounds of most drafts.
Russell Westbrook â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 9-11 FT (82%), 1 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Westbrook seems like another Kidd in the making. He’ll go early in drafts next season, too.
Kevin Durant â€“ 13-26 FG (50%), 12-12 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 39 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Not many people thought he’d be the second best fantasy player in the land this season, but that’s exactly what he’s been.
Troy Murphy â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; This broke a three-game streak without a double-double for Murphy, who’s usually a rebounding machine. He’s slowed down a bit since a solid start to the season but remains a solid fantasy player.
Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 0-2 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; He’s been one of the biggest disappointments this season and owners should keep their expectations in check when they see his name on draft boards next fall.
Kobe Bryant â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 14-15 FT (93%), 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; His stock has remained lower than usual lately but he’ll bounce back soon. Kobe will see fewer minutes in the last games of the season, so his owners should be prepared.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Nate Robinson â€“ 14 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s the Celtics’ spark off the bench, but is only appealing in deeper leagues.
Jonas Jerebko â€“ 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; The Swedish Surprise has been solid this season, but is a viable starter only in deeper leagues.
C.J. Watson â€“ 20 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 6 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in all leagues right now, especially with Ellis out.
Quentin Richardson â€“ 15 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s hard to trust, but could make for a nice player to stash if you need threes.
Carlos Arroyo â€“ 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; This is probably a fluke, but keep an eye on him.
Beno Udrih â€“ 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; As a starter, Udrih holds some appeal for owners in need of some help with guard stats.
Francisco Garcia â€“ 13 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; If given the minutes, Garcia could be a productive player. He’s worth squirreling away if you can spare a spot at the end of your roster.
Dahntay Jones â€“ 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If Danny Granger shuts it down early, Jones will be a very hot pickup.
Shannon Brown â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He could be a nice pickup near the end of the season in deeper leagues.
Jordan Farmar â€“ 19 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Ditto.
Injuries:
Daniel Gibson (personal): out tonight
Monta Ellis (back): out for at least the next four games
Trevor Ariza (hip): out tonight
Shane Battier (flu): questionable tonight
Wayne Ellington (ankle): out tonight
Courtney Lee (ankle): will not play tonight
Elton Brand (Achilles): out tonight
Ben Wallace (knee): left the game early last night, check his status
For Tonight:
Durant should have a nice shootout with ‘Melo, but the matchup between Chauncey Billups and Russell Westbrook could yield the biggest lines in Denver.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hello Doc. What do you think of a trade sending Bargnani and Dre Miller for Duncan and Calderon? In h2h keeper league.
Thanks !
@Madbijou: I don’t like it, given Duncan’s DNP risks down the stretch and Calderon’s inability to break back into the starting lineup. You can do better.
How bout Scalabrine? And Ronny “oil slick hands” Turiaf?
Doc, I’m curious what you think of this trade:
I give up Vince and Hickson
I get Noah and Marcus Thornton
Also, Jerebko, B. Rush, or Casspi?
Thanks in advance
@RC: Turiaf could be considered relevant, but not Scalabrine.
@mules: I wouldn’t touch Noah right now. He’s probably not going to give you much as he rests for the playoffs.
Those three guys in that order seems right.
Doc, I jumped on the bandwagon and grabbed Sergio Rodriguez. So far he’s been mehhhh at best. We got Delfino, Robin Lopez and Tayshaun Prince available in my league. Who do you think is the best longterm pickup. I just need Steals and Blocks primarily without destroying my % categories. Should I wait Sergio out?
Hey doc
I really wanna unload Ray Allen cause he will prolly be resting at the end. What do you think about getting salmons for him. Tried going after stephen Jackson, no dice.
Doc,
I got offered al Harrington for Andrew Bogut. should I pull the trigger?
@Fraz: Yeah, if you want to swap out Rodriguez for either of those guys, no one can blame you. I like Prince, Delfino and Lopez, in that order, though Lopez offers the best source of blocks.
@De Jesus: I actually dig the Salmons for Allen swap, though Ray’s name makes it seem like a bad idea. Yeah, S-Jack is a bit too high for Allen.
@Rieko: I like Bogut better.
JJ Hickson, BWalker, or Danilo better than having Hibbert and/or WChandler on my h2h avg-based (don’t need roto stats, like i’ve said b4) league team? Thanks!
*i’ll move my question to today’s thread*