Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.3

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade beat up the Warriors with 35 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists and 4 steals. He shot 65 percent (15-23) from the field, 63 percent (5-8) from the line and had 3 turnovers. Wade could end up missing a few games near the end of the season to get some rest, especially if the Heat find themselves in a solidified playoff or non-playoff position, so bear that in mind.

Noteworthy Lines:

Anthony Morrow â€“ 10-22 FG (46%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 TO; This wasn’t the most dynamic line, but Morrow’s strengths are points and threes, and that’s what he gave his owners last night. With Monta Ellis out, Morrow’s stock should remain high for a while, though it’s always a good idea to sell high on a streaky player like him.

Tyreke Evans â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 13-17 FT (77%), 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; We know what he is this season, but what about next season? Don’t be surprised to see him go in the second or third rounds of most drafts.

Russell Westbrook â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 9-11 FT (82%), 1 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Westbrook seems like another Kidd in the making. He’ll go early in drafts next season, too.

Kevin Durant â€“ 13-26 FG (50%), 12-12 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 39 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Not many people thought he’d be the second best fantasy player in the land this season, but that’s exactly what he’s been.

Troy Murphy â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; This broke a three-game streak without a double-double for Murphy, who’s usually a rebounding machine. He’s slowed down a bit since a solid start to the season but remains a solid fantasy player.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 0-2 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; He’s been one of the biggest disappointments this season and owners should keep their expectations in check when they see his name on draft boards next fall.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 14-15 FT (93%), 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; His stock has remained lower than usual lately but he’ll bounce back soon. Kobe will see fewer minutes in the last games of the season, so his owners should be prepared.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Nate Robinson â€“ 14 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s the Celtics’ spark off the bench, but is only appealing in deeper leagues.

Jonas Jerebko â€“ 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; The Swedish Surprise has been solid this season, but is a viable starter only in deeper leagues.

C.J. Watson â€“ 20 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 6 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in all leagues right now, especially with Ellis out.

Quentin Richardson â€“ 15 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s hard to trust, but could make for a nice player to stash if you need threes.

Carlos Arroyo â€“ 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; This is probably a fluke, but keep an eye on him.

Beno Udrih â€“ 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; As a starter, Udrih holds some appeal for owners in need of some help with guard stats.

Francisco Garcia â€“ 13 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; If given the minutes, Garcia could be a productive player. He’s worth squirreling away if you can spare a spot at the end of your roster.

Dahntay Jones â€“ 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If Danny Granger shuts it down early, Jones will be a very hot pickup.

Shannon Brown â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He could be a nice pickup near the end of the season in deeper leagues.

Jordan Farmar â€“ 19 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Ditto.

Injuries:

Daniel Gibson (personal): out tonight

Monta Ellis (back): out for at least the next four games

Trevor Ariza (hip): out tonight

Shane Battier (flu): questionable tonight

Wayne Ellington (ankle): out tonight

Courtney Lee (ankle): will not play tonight

Elton Brand (Achilles): out tonight

Ben Wallace (knee): left the game early last night, check his status

For Tonight:

Durant should have a nice shootout with ‘Melo, but the matchup between Chauncey Billups and Russell Westbrook could yield the biggest lines in Denver.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.