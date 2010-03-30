Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.30

Beast of the Night: Dirk Nowitzki released the Kraken and finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block, and 2 turnovers. He hit 4 threes, shot 41 percent (7-17) from the field and 94 percent (16-17) from the line. This was Diggler’s second career triple-double and it snapped a four-game streak of subpar showings.

Noteworthy Lines:

Hedo Turkoglu â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 3 3ptm, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; There’s word that he was out partying on Friday, the same night he was a scratch due to a “stomach illness,” which probably led to his benching last night. As expected, Turkoglu’s been a letdown this season and this doesn’t help at all.

Raymond Felton â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 4 3ptm, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; Felton has also been a bit of a disappointment this season, though he still holds just enough value to be owned in most leagues.

Richard Jefferson â€“ 5-11 FG (46%), 6-7 FT (86%), 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was a solid line against his old Nets crew and it was his Jefferson’s third straight game with 16 points. If Manu Ginobili misses any more games, Jefferson should pick up some of the slack.

Pau Gasol â€“ 11-21 FG (52%), 4-4 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 22 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a beastly line and Gasol should see more rebounds bounce his way with Andrew Bynum out. But with Bynum set to return in the next week or so, Gasol’s value might take a slight hit during the last stretch of the season.

Chris Paul â€“ 5-11 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Now this is more like it. He played 39 minutes in this one and put up t his best line since returning from knee surgery. Darren Collison played just 21 minutes and finished with 17/3/3.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 3-16 FG (19%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Shawn Marion shut ‘Melo down last night, in what was easily his worst showing of the season. Expect him to exact his revenge on the Blazers on Thursday.

J.R. Smith â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 4-6 FT (67%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; He’s been pretty quiet lately but this was Smith’s best game in a while.

Al Harrington â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 7-10 FT (70%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The rebounds were a pleasant surprise, but the scoring wasn’t. Harrington is averaging 24.3 points and 3 threes in his last three games.

Deron Williams â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 2-3 FT (67%), 5 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; This marked his sixth straight double-double, which ties his season-high.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Larry Hughes â€“ 13 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s increased his minutes and production in each of his five games for the Bobcats and Hughes has worked himself back onto fantasy radars.

DeJuan Blair â€“ 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; If Tim Duncan ever sits, Blair should reap the rewards.

Matt Bonner â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He might be an unexpected beneficiary of Ginobili’s absence.

Terrence Williams â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s having a very strong finish to a rocky season.

Injuries:

Tyrus Thomas (ankle): day-to-day

Kenyon Martin (knee): will be reevaluated today

Kevin Martin (shoulder): could return tonight

Baron Davis (back): will miss Tuesday, along with the Clippers’ next two games

Andrew Bynum (Achilles): targeting April 4

Vince Carter (toe): day-to-day

Lou Williams (back): game-time decision tonight

Spencer Hawes (back): expected to return tonight

Jon Brockman (knee): ditto

Roger Mason (finger): day-to-day

Randy Foye (wrist): likely done for the season

Ginobili (back): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Eric Gordon and Steve Blake should have nice games in Milwaukee tonight, while Andew Bogut could have another dazzling performance against Chris Kaman and the Clippers.

