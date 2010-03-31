Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.31

Beast of the Night: Andray Blatche finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks and 2 turnovers. He shot 57 percent (13-23) from the field and 63 percent (5-8) from the line. It’s nice to see his field goal percentage rise above the 50-percent mark for the first time in six games. Blatche remains a must-start in most leagues.

Noteworthy Lines:

Tyreke Evans â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 7 TO; This was a pretty strong showing after missing five games with a concussion and mouth injuries. Get him back in your lineups.

Danny Granger â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 33 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game for Granger, who had 18/5/3 in his previous outing. He’s been shooting the ball pretty well during the second half of March, which is nice since he’s shooting a career-low 44 percent from the field this season.

Russell Westbrook â€“ 3-12 FG (25%), 4-4 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first double-double in five games. Westbrook has fallen off a bit in March after having a strong February.

Andre Iguodala â€“ 9-12 FG (75%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; Despite fighting through plantar fasciitis , Iguodala has been good in three of his last four games.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 TO; He hasn’t blocked a shot in five games, which really limits his value.

Joakim Noah â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; He played 27 minutes, the most since he’s returned from resting his foot, and as a result, had his best game since coming back. He’s not out of the woods yet, but Noah might be ready to finish the season strong.

Aaron Brooks â€“ 5-20 FG (25%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 TO; He’s really struggling to find his shot lately but this was his first double-double since Feb. 17.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Flip Murray â€“ 23 Pts, 4 3ptm, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; If Kirk Hinrich misses any time, Murray should be a decent option.

DeAndre Jordan â€“ 11 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s proving that he can still be productive despite backing up Chris Kaman and Drew Gooden.

Travis Outlaw â€“ 13 pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s too inconsistent but deserves monitoring.

Steve Blake â€“ 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Baron Davis is out at least two more games, which makes Blake appealing in deep leagues.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 20 Pts, 1 3ptm, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s still getting decent run off the bench and is productive every now and then.

James Singleton â€“ 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s a good source of blocks and rebounds on most nights.

Jermaine Taylor â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He should continue rolling along so long as Kevin Martin is out.

Chase Budinger â€“ 24 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Though erratic, the young Scalabrine look-a-like puts up usable stats when given enough minutes.

Injuries:

Kendrick Perkins (knee): should return tonight

Paul Pierce (shoulder): aggravated his shoulder injury in Tuesday’s practice, questionable tonight

Hinrich (ankle): monitor his status

Luol Deng (calf): could return Saturday

Rodney Stuckey (ankle): should be fine to use tonight

Richard Hamilton (ankle): questionable tonight

Monta Ellis (flu): out tonight

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): out tonight

Omri Casspi (fatigue): should return tonight

Spencer Hawes (knee): bruised it last night, questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Expect Chris Paul to continue his progress against the Wizards.

