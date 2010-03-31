Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.31

Beast of the Night: Andray Blatche finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks and 2 turnovers. He shot 57 percent (13-23) from the field and 63 percent (5-8) from the line. It’s nice to see his field goal percentage rise above the 50-percent mark for the first time in six games. Blatche remains a must-start in most leagues.
Noteworthy Lines:
Tyreke Evans â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 7 TO; This was a pretty strong showing after missing five games with a concussion and mouth injuries. Get him back in your lineups.
Danny Granger â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 33 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game for Granger, who had 18/5/3 in his previous outing. He’s been shooting the ball pretty well during the second half of March, which is nice since he’s shooting a career-low 44 percent from the field this season.
Russell Westbrook â€“ 3-12 FG (25%), 4-4 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first double-double in five games. Westbrook has fallen off a bit in March after having a strong February.
Andre Iguodala â€“ 9-12 FG (75%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; Despite fighting through plantar fasciitis , Iguodala has been good in three of his last four games.
Samuel Dalembert â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 TO; He hasn’t blocked a shot in five games, which really limits his value.
Joakim Noah â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; He played 27 minutes, the most since he’s returned from resting his foot, and as a result, had his best game since coming back. He’s not out of the woods yet, but Noah might be ready to finish the season strong.
Aaron Brooks â€“ 5-20 FG (25%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 TO; He’s really struggling to find his shot lately but this was his first double-double since Feb. 17.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Flip Murray â€“ 23 Pts, 4 3ptm, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; If Kirk Hinrich misses any time, Murray should be a decent option.
DeAndre Jordan â€“ 11 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s proving that he can still be productive despite backing up Chris Kaman and Drew Gooden.
Travis Outlaw â€“ 13 pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s too inconsistent but deserves monitoring.
Steve Blake â€“ 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Baron Davis is out at least two more games, which makes Blake appealing in deep leagues.
Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 20 Pts, 1 3ptm, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s still getting decent run off the bench and is productive every now and then.
James Singleton â€“ 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s a good source of blocks and rebounds on most nights.
Jermaine Taylor â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He should continue rolling along so long as Kevin Martin is out.
Chase Budinger â€“ 24 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Though erratic, the young Scalabrine look-a-like puts up usable stats when given enough minutes.
Injuries:
Kendrick Perkins (knee): should return tonight
Paul Pierce (shoulder): aggravated his shoulder injury in Tuesday’s practice, questionable tonight
Hinrich (ankle): monitor his status
Luol Deng (calf): could return Saturday
Rodney Stuckey (ankle): should be fine to use tonight
Richard Hamilton (ankle): questionable tonight
Monta Ellis (flu): out tonight
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): out tonight
Omri Casspi (fatigue): should return tonight
Spencer Hawes (knee): bruised it last night, questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Expect Chris Paul to continue his progress against the Wizards.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Any news on Kevin Martin for tonight?
Also if you could have only one guy to give you boards, fg% and blocks who would you prefer: Gibson, Jason Thompson or Kevin Love?
You know, unless this is a daily post, there’s really no value in providing injury reports once every three days or so.
@Antouan: No word yet – check his status closer to game time.
I’d take Gibson.
it’s funny how the number of posts shrinks the deeper into fantasy season/playoffs it gets.
james johnson–worth holding onto? im in a 16 team league so all the waiver wire pickups you mentioned are taken with the exception of deandre jordan.
you still in contention in your leagues Fantasy Doc? let us know, you gotta have some credibility here!
Baron Davis is gonna play the last game this week, right?!
And Hawes is OK to go?
@jryu: I’d rather have Jordan than Johnson right now.
Here’s my status:
League 1 (10-team, H2H): finished the season in first (by 23.5 games), in the semifinal round, leading 7-2 right now
League 2 (16-team, H2H): finished sixth, in the semifinal round, leading 5-4 right now
League 3 (12-team, H2H): finished second, playing for third place, tied 4-4 right now
League 4 (12-team, Roto): battling for first place, 0.5 points behind right now
@Nick: B-Diddy’s out at least two more games but Sunday’s contest at home is up in the air.
sounds like you had a so-so year… haha nice!
@jryu: Haha – if I can finish first in at least one of these leagues, I’ll be very happy! Best of luck in your matchup this week.
doc
how do u think douglas will finish the season?
btw made my 5th straight finals in a 16 team league.
Just wanted to say…after watching Lebron (rightly) claim fantasy beast night in and night out, having Dirk and Andray Blatche on the same team and having them win FBotN on back to back nights has been sweeeeeeet
@Ian: He’ll finish just fine – expect peaks and valleys though. The numbers he had tonight are probably a bit below where his averages for the remaining games should be.
Congrats – I hope you own it!
@dagwaller: Enjoy the ride.