Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.4

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 14 dimes, 3 steals and 1 block in New Jersey. He shot 56 percent (10-18) from the field, 86 percent (6-7) from the line and had 3 turnovers. Though he’s averaging a career-high 8.6 assists per game this season, he’s also averaging 3.5 turnovers, his worst since his rookie season.

Noteworthy Lines:

Lou Williams â€“ 11-15 FG (73%), 7-10 FT (70%), 1 3ptm, 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; No A.I. means good times for Williams. He should finish the season just as strongly as he started it.

Tracy McGrady â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He started at point guard and had a great game but this is a clear sign to sell high on him more than anything else.

Al Harrington â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 6 3ptm, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; After a forgettable January, Harrington put together a decent February and seems to have reclaimed a starting spot. He’s playing for a contract, so expect solid lines from him the rest of the way.

Paul Pierce â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 27 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; All this in just 26:30 of work. The Celtics will need Pierce if they want to solidify their playoff standing and he’ll likely dent the value of Ray Allen.

Mike Conley â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 3-5 FT (60%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; The points were a season-high but Conley remains a bit too inconsistent for most owners’ tastes.

Marcus Thornton â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; A lot of people were slow to trust him, but Thornton should be strong through the end of the season, even when CP3 returns.

Shane Battier â€“ 2-4 FG (50%), 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 7 Blk, 1 TO; Battier’s value is usually pretty muted, but his low turnovers and decent mix of threes, steals and blocks makes him appealing.

Luis Scola â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 TO; Scola didn’t quite make the jump that many were expecting from him this season but lines like this nice.

Channing Frye â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 7 3ptm, 23 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Frye was sizzling last night and is on a nice five-game streak, but he’s proven to be too unreliable for most starting lineups.

Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 12-16 FG (75%), 6-7 FT (86%), 30 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Great line, but his owners probably expected more of these this season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Willie Green â€“ 17 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; With Iverson out, Green could have decent value the rest of the way.

Jonas Jerebko â€“ 15 Pts, 2 3ptm, 13 Reb, 1 TO; The kid can play.

Bill Walker â€“ 22 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; So can he.

Eddie House â€“ 17 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 2 Ast; Good source of threes, not much else.

J.J. Hickson â€“ 20 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Seems to benefit most from Shaq‘s absence.

Nate Robinson â€“ 16 Pts, 4 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Still hard to trust, but he seems to have found his groove in Boston.

JaVale McGee â€“ 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Very inconsistent, but he’s capable of big lines on any night when he doesn’t get into foul trouble.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 19 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Unreliable, but always capable of putting up a solid line or two each week.

Jerry Stackhouse â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He keeps turning back the clock and is on a nice five-game roll.

Serge Ibaka â€“ 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third double-double of the season and his second in three games.

Injuries:

Brad Miller (knee): didn’t practice Wednesday, check his status

Luol Deng (knee): ditto

Joakim Noah (foot): out three weeks

Trevor Ariza (hip): won’t return this weekend

Goran Dragic (ankle): doubtful tonight

For Tonight:

See if O.J. Mayo can turn things around in Chicago.

