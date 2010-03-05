Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.5

Beast of the Night: Zach Randolph was a bully last night in Chicago, finishing with 31 points, 18 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 turnovers. He shot 67 percent (12-18) from the field and 88 percent (7-8) from the free throw line. He’s improved his shooting from the stripe, rebounding and has managed to swipe and block a few more balls this season, making him a top-25 fantasy player.

Noteworthy Lines:

Kobe Bryant â€“ 15-28 FG (54%), 7-10 FT (70%), 2 3ptm, 39 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; After a few fumbled games by Kobe’s standards, this was nice to see. He should be fine going forward, though no one should be surprised if his minutes dip during the final week or two of the season.

Lamar Odom â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 1-1 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s been surprisingly productive on most nights, despite the nearly-healthy Lakers roster.

Dwyane Wade â€“ 9-21 FG (43%), 8-9 FT (89%), 1 3ptm, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 TO; He’s been very generous during the last two games, averaging 13 assists in each. Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t affected his scoring â€“ he’s averaging 31 points during that stretch too. If the Heat secures a playoff spot, Wade could see a game or two of rest.

Michael Beasley â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s really struggling with consistency lately and still seems far from being a reliable fantasy asset. Those who are licking their chops at using the nicknames “Beastley” will have to wait at least another summer.

O.J. Mayo â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 5-8 FT (63%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The rebounds were a season-high and this marked the first time he reached 20 points since Feb. 23. Hopefully, this is the end of his slump.

Luol Deng â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 4-4 FT (1005), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; What knee injury? Deng has been surprisingly resilient and consistent this season.

Steve Nash â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 1-1 FT (1005), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 15 Ast, 7 TO; He’s in something of a rut right now and his owners should start worrying about how much rest he’ll get down the stretch.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Carlos Arroyo â€“ 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; That’s his second consecutive solid line, as Arroyo seems to have the starting job locked down for now.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Blk; This was his first double-double in nearly a month, but Haslem always deserves consideration in deeper leagues.

Quentin Richardson â€“ 25 Pts, 7 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; By the time you get him in your lineup, he’ll already have disappeared back into the shadows.

C.J. Miles â€“ 15 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s only worth a look in deep leagues.

Robin Lopez â€“ 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; If you’re desperate for blocks, give him a glance.

Injuries:

Nazr Mohammed (back): game-time decision tonight

Tyson Chandler (ankle): ditto

Jason Terry (face): out anywhere from one to 10 weeks

Courtney Lee (ankle): doubtful tonight

Hedo Turkoglu (ankle): probable tonight

Chris Bosh (ankle): will return tonight

Jose Calderon (elbow): expected to play tonight

Kirk Hinrich (ankle): check his status

For Tonight:

Jose Juan Barea could have a nice night against the Kings with Terry out.

For Next Week:

4 games: BOS, CHA, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIN, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: ATL, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, IND, MIL, OKC

2 games: HOU, LAL, PHO

