Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.8 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James put up 40 points, 3 threes, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 4 turnovers on Friday. He shot 59 percent (16-27) from the field and 83 percent (5-6) from the line, and sprained an ankle in the process. He sat out his first game of the season the next day but should be back on the court soon.
Noteworthy Lines:
Chris Andersen (3/5) â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 7-10 FT (70%), 13 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He isn’t known for his scoring, but The Birdman is always good for a few blocks.
David West (3/5) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was one of his brightest performances of the season. During his past four outings, West is averaging 5 assists per game.
Boris Diaw (3/6) â€“ 6-10 FG (60%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 TO; He fades in and out but plays enough minutes and produces just enough to be a potential starter in most leagues.
Luis Scola (3/6) â€“ 11-22 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 21 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; This was his first 20/20 game of the season. Scola hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations in 2009-10, but he’s in the midst of a monster three-game stretch and hasn’t missed a free throw in six games.
Brandon Jennings (3/6) â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 8-9 FT (89%), 5 3ptm, 25 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was his first game with 25+ points since Jan. 18. Don’t read too much into this line.
Mehmet Okur (3/6) â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Okur whipped out the big guns for this one and is on a roll right now.
Grant Hill (3/6) â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 10-10 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He’s having a great February, averaging 18.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in four games.
Tayshaun Prince (3/7) â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 29 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Prince is really cooking lately and should be safe to start going forward.
Carl Landry (3/7) â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 2-5 FT (40%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He hasn’t missed a beat since arriving in Sac-Town and remains one of the more efficient fantasy players out there.
J.R. Smith (3/7) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 22 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s playing well this month and should be starting in most leagues.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
D.J. Augustin â€“ finally putting up usable numbers
Anthony Tolliver â€“ continues to start and put up a nice mix of threes and blocks
Terrence Williams â€“ having a solid month, putting up good all-around stats
Beno Udrih â€“ starting job has yielded start-worthy numbers
Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ with Jason Terry out, Roddy seems to be thriving
George Hill â€“ stock rises with Tony Parker goes down again
Drew Gooden â€“ continues to play well in L.A.
Quentin Richardson â€“ two huge games in a row
Delonte West â€“ if LBJ sits again tonight, could continue his string of productivity
Will Bynum â€“ good short-term option if Rodney Stuckey sits out a few games
Injuries:
Ben Wallace (knee): day-to-day
Stuckey (head): check his status
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): says he’ll be ready to go Tuesday
Yi Jianlian (ankle): out for at least the next four games
Marreese Speights (knee): monitor his status
Omri Casspi (fatigue): should return soon
Tony Parker (hand): could be out six weeks
Tracy McGrady (knee, fatigue): could sit out tonight
For Tonight:
Sergio Rodriguez and Bill Walker could have a shot at relevance tonight if T-Mac sits.
Al Jefferson will return after a two-game suspension but probably won’t get enough minutes to be all that impressive.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
What’s the word with Ariza & Monta. I have playoffs next week, and I’m contemplating dropping them. what do y’all think?
outlaw, q-rich, batum, or dj augustin? and in what order?
or jrue holiday as well? thanks
Batum qrich outlaw Augustine.
Oh pick up holiday
I got proposed this trade in my League
To me:
Darren Collison
Tyreke Evans
Stephen Jackson
Chris Paul (+)
I give:
JR Smith
Gerald Wallace
Danny Granger
Does this look good to you? In terms of rebounds, my only other notable sources are Horford and nights when Jermaine O’Neal decides to show out.
@AirJustinn: Don’t drop either of them. Ariza will be back earlier, but all indications point to Ellis returning in a bit.
@killa cam: Richardson, Holiday, Batum, Augustin, Outlaw.
@Mr. 101: Wow, very interesting deal. It looks pretty good to me.
Hi Doc
Kenyon Martin just got dropped in my league (16 teams) and the PO are one week away, should i pick him up or is his injury too serious?
I could drop Ford, Garcia, Yi, Barbosa…
thanks
@Joeyy: We should find out about K-Mart’s injury today, so keep an eye out for that before making a move. If he’s already off of waivers and you don’t want to wait, it seems safe to swap out Yi for him.
im still kicking myself in the ass….i picked al jefferson in the first round……what an idiot. Chris Bosh and STAT was drafted picks after me too :(
Hey Doc – what a dilemma I’m in. Monta Ellis has been dropped in my league. I wanna pick him up but I’ve centered my team around fg%, blks, pts, rebounds & 3pm. My only viable options to drop are B Haywood or Millsap as I have plenty of bigs. What do you recommend? I wanna get him but he doesnt really fit my team structure…..
Doc,
Is DeJaun Blair or JaVale McGee worth picking up in favor of dropping Roy Hibbert or Andrew Bynum at this stage of the game for a playoff schedule?
Thanks.
Hey Doc,
Is it worth hanging onto Noah? He’s going to be out for 3 weeks apparently, but he might be back just in time for the fantasy playoffs.
Thanks in advance.
@mememememe: I took him at No. 15 overall in a 16-team league, so I feel your pain.
@Antouan: Tough call. Ellis is certainly worth a look, since it seems likely that he’ll return sooner than later. It depends on how much depth you have – if you think you can lose some of those big-man stats without affecting your team’s performance, consider dropping Millsap for Ellis.
@Paul: I’d go with either guy over Hibbert at this point. It’s pretty much a coin flip between the two, though McGee might get the slight edge since he starts and is a more consistent source of blocks.
@Kobe: If you can afford to keep him as dead weight at the end of your roster, sure. But it seems unlikely that he’ll be helpful down the stretch, so if there’s a decent free agent out there, don’t hesitate to make the swap.