Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.8 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James put up 40 points, 3 threes, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 4 turnovers on Friday. He shot 59 percent (16-27) from the field and 83 percent (5-6) from the line, and sprained an ankle in the process. He sat out his first game of the season the next day but should be back on the court soon.

Noteworthy Lines:

Chris Andersen (3/5) â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 7-10 FT (70%), 13 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He isn’t known for his scoring, but The Birdman is always good for a few blocks.

David West (3/5) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was one of his brightest performances of the season. During his past four outings, West is averaging 5 assists per game.

Boris Diaw (3/6) â€“ 6-10 FG (60%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 TO; He fades in and out but plays enough minutes and produces just enough to be a potential starter in most leagues.

Luis Scola (3/6) â€“ 11-22 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 21 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; This was his first 20/20 game of the season. Scola hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations in 2009-10, but he’s in the midst of a monster three-game stretch and hasn’t missed a free throw in six games.

Brandon Jennings (3/6) â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 8-9 FT (89%), 5 3ptm, 25 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was his first game with 25+ points since Jan. 18. Don’t read too much into this line.

Mehmet Okur (3/6) â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Okur whipped out the big guns for this one and is on a roll right now.

Grant Hill (3/6) â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 10-10 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He’s having a great February, averaging 18.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in four games.

Tayshaun Prince (3/7) â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 29 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Prince is really cooking lately and should be safe to start going forward.

Carl Landry (3/7) â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 2-5 FT (40%), 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He hasn’t missed a beat since arriving in Sac-Town and remains one of the more efficient fantasy players out there.

J.R. Smith (3/7) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 22 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s playing well this month and should be starting in most leagues.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

D.J. Augustin â€“ finally putting up usable numbers

Anthony Tolliver â€“ continues to start and put up a nice mix of threes and blocks

Terrence Williams â€“ having a solid month, putting up good all-around stats

Beno Udrih â€“ starting job has yielded start-worthy numbers

Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ with Jason Terry out, Roddy seems to be thriving

George Hill â€“ stock rises with Tony Parker goes down again

Drew Gooden â€“ continues to play well in L.A.

Quentin Richardson â€“ two huge games in a row

Delonte West â€“ if LBJ sits again tonight, could continue his string of productivity

Will Bynum â€“ good short-term option if Rodney Stuckey sits out a few games

Injuries:

Ben Wallace (knee): day-to-day

Stuckey (head): check his status

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): says he’ll be ready to go Tuesday

Yi Jianlian (ankle): out for at least the next four games

Marreese Speights (knee): monitor his status

Omri Casspi (fatigue): should return soon

Tony Parker (hand): could be out six weeks

Tracy McGrady (knee, fatigue): could sit out tonight

For Tonight:

Sergio Rodriguez and Bill Walker could have a shot at relevance tonight if T-Mac sits.

Al Jefferson will return after a two-game suspension but probably won’t get enough minutes to be all that impressive.

