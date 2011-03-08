Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.8

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony posted 34 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and hit four three-pointers last night. He shot 75 percent (12-16) from the field, 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. This was a nice bounce-back game after shooting just 33 percent from the field on Sunday. Anthony’s stats have remained mostly steady since his transition into a Knicks uniform, with improvements in threes made and points per game.
Lines for Discussion:
Boris Diaw: 8-13 FG (62%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 threes, 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; After three straight clunkers, Diaw pulls out this magical line. He’s failed to take full advantage of a depleted lineup, and with Tyrus Thomas set to return soon there’s no telling what Diaw will do down the stretch.
Al Jefferson: 17-26 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 36 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Jefferson continued his hot streak against the Knicks last night. To see that this line came in just 32:13 of play and it’s clear that the big man is definitely feeling it lately. He should finish the season a lot stronger than he started it.
Mike Conley: 9-20 FG (45%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; In four games this month, Conley is averaging 7.8 assists and 1.3 turnovers â€“ a 6:1 ratio. His fantasy value has been surprisingly resilient this season and there’s now little reason to doubt that he’ll finish the season strong.
Samuel Dalembert: 4-12 FG (33%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Dalembert continues to start for the Kings and has racked up seven blocks in his last two games. He’s tough to rely on but is a decent source of rebounds and blocks on most nights.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Eric Bledsoe: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; This follows his strong showing from Saturday, when he notched 20 points, two threes, four rebounds, three assists and seven steals. He’s worth a pickup so long as Eric Gordon is sidelined.
Gerald Henderson: 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Stephen Jackson out until his hamstring heals, Henderson should be an especially strong play on most nights. Pick him up if you can.
Ryan Anderson: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; He benefited from more minutes with Dwight Howard suspended, but is having a solid March so far.
Derrick Favors: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He got extra tick thanks to a blowout loss and some injuries to the Jazz’s frontline. Favors deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Toney Douglas: 20 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 TO; Douglas is worth a start so long as Chauncey Billups is out.
Brendan Haywood: 8 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s worth a look whenever Tyson Chandler is out.
Jarrett Jack: 23 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Jack has been solid lately and saw an extra boost last night with Chris Paul out. He’s definitely worth a pickup so long as this situation persists.
Marco Belinelli: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 9 Reb, 1 Stl; Belinelli has started three consecutive games for the Hornets and is worth an add if you need points and threes.
Tony Allen: 20 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Though he’s inconsistent, Allen is worth a pickup in many leagues, especially if you need steals.
Chase Budinger: 20 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Pick him up if you can make room without dropping anyone of too much value.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): said he should return to action in a week
Matt Carroll (ankle): day-to-day
Tyson Chandler (ankle): expects to play Wednesday
Luis Scola (knee): questionable tonight
Corey Maggette (knee): didn’t travel with the team Monday
Trevor Ariza (groin): day-to-day
Bill Walker (knee): day-to-day
Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day
Chauncey Billups (quad): day-to-day
Channing Frye (shoulder): could miss 2-3 weeks
Reggie Evans (foot): status for Wednesday is “up in the air”
Andrea Bargnani (illness): monitor his status
Paul Millsap (knee): left Monday’s game early; monitor his status
Andrei Kirilenko (back): day-to-day
Jason Kapono (personal): day-to-day
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle): questionable for Wednesday
For Tonight:
Baron Davis should have another nice as the Cavs host his former team, the Warriors.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
melo will win a championship b4 lebron james
@Doc,
with frye’s diagnosis to be ‘2-3’ weeks and the suns fighting for a playoff spot, i’m thinking he’s a stash unless a better value comes along?
(someone picked up pietrus, but i’ll pass due to his ft%)
i need big man value to drop frye, so what do you think about g.henderson or b.roy? (but then again i’m strong at sf with jrich/chase)? t.murph seems 2 weeks and 10min/game more away from being significant… is holding on frye and waiting for someone to go on a good run the best play here?
Sup Doc?
I am one of the fantasy owners who’s scrambling around looking for solutions for the stats Channing Frye we’ll be missing. You’ll only know his true value when he’s gone. I mean, where am I gonna find 2 3s 7 rebs and almost a block per game? Anyway, I just dropped him for J.Harden. But I don’t know if he is the best replacement. Also on the players list are Vince Carter, Tayshaun, Battier, Hedo, FranGarcia, Hinrich, Kaman and Morrow. You think I made the right choice on Harden?
Thanks doc
@hakasan: Yeah, Frye is worth holding. Henderson is a solid pickup though.
@The Mamba King: Yeah, I think you made the right move. Harden is doing good things lately and should at least help plug in the gap left by the threes you’ll miss from Frye.
Averages-based points league as before (all stats = 1pt, asts = 2pts, TOs = -1pt).
Droppables: Delfino & Matthews.
On waiver wire: Samardo, MThornton, WesJo, Foye, Budinger, Henderson & Ibaka.
Any moves you suggest with those options? Thanks, Doc!
@Conrad: If you’re OK with the threat of Tyreke Evans’ eventual return, I’d go with Thornton and Budinger/Foye.
Doc – I’m one game ahead holding down 2nd place in 12 team league.
Should I pick up and stash Tyreke Evans or Rudy Gay and dump any players like DeAndre Jordan, Eric Bledsoe, Charles Villa
Hoopsype is reporting that Gordon could be out only for 10 days .Have u heard anything on that Doc ? Thx !
@Shot In Ya Face: Tough call. Maybe Jordan for Gay.
@Youngwood: I’m hearing what you’re hearing. Given that it’s his shooting wrist, again, makes me think that expectations should be kept in check, even if he does return.
Should I be worried about Paul Millsap’s injury…and should we see the increase in Kris Humphries minutes continue and if so, do you see him matching his KLove-type output over the past few games?
Thanks!
@Bobbie: Slightly worried, but not too much. Millsap’s a tough dude. At worst, he’ll rest a few games and come back stronger for it. Humphries has been studly lately, but keep in mind that one of his past three monster games came against the Suns (which doesn’t exactly have a foreboding frontline), and the other two came against the Raptors — one in triple overtime. He’ll be solid down the stretch, but take his recent performances with a small grain of salt.
I was just wondering about Rudy Gay and Tyreke Evans. I have both but I dont know what do to with either of them. My league is done April 3rd, should I drop them or hold on to them a bit longer?
Also what do you think about Bynum as the season is ending, will Odom eat his minutes as the Lakers rest him?
@hollywud: I’d rather keep Gay, but both are worth stashing unless there are appealing guys available in your league. Bynum’s minutes probably won’t dip significantly, though much of this will depend on how the Lakers stand in the West when the season nears its end. His injury risk is a bigger concern than his minutes down the stretch.