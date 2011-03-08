Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.8

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony posted 34 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and hit four three-pointers last night. He shot 75 percent (12-16) from the field, 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. This was a nice bounce-back game after shooting just 33 percent from the field on Sunday. Anthony’s stats have remained mostly steady since his transition into a Knicks uniform, with improvements in threes made and points per game.

Lines for Discussion:

Boris Diaw: 8-13 FG (62%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 threes, 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; After three straight clunkers, Diaw pulls out this magical line. He’s failed to take full advantage of a depleted lineup, and with Tyrus Thomas set to return soon there’s no telling what Diaw will do down the stretch.

Al Jefferson: 17-26 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 36 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Jefferson continued his hot streak against the Knicks last night. To see that this line came in just 32:13 of play and it’s clear that the big man is definitely feeling it lately. He should finish the season a lot stronger than he started it.

Mike Conley: 9-20 FG (45%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; In four games this month, Conley is averaging 7.8 assists and 1.3 turnovers â€“ a 6:1 ratio. His fantasy value has been surprisingly resilient this season and there’s now little reason to doubt that he’ll finish the season strong.

Samuel Dalembert: 4-12 FG (33%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Dalembert continues to start for the Kings and has racked up seven blocks in his last two games. He’s tough to rely on but is a decent source of rebounds and blocks on most nights.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Eric Bledsoe: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; This follows his strong showing from Saturday, when he notched 20 points, two threes, four rebounds, three assists and seven steals. He’s worth a pickup so long as Eric Gordon is sidelined.

Gerald Henderson: 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Stephen Jackson out until his hamstring heals, Henderson should be an especially strong play on most nights. Pick him up if you can.

Ryan Anderson: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; He benefited from more minutes with Dwight Howard suspended, but is having a solid March so far.

Derrick Favors: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He got extra tick thanks to a blowout loss and some injuries to the Jazz’s frontline. Favors deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Toney Douglas: 20 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 TO; Douglas is worth a start so long as Chauncey Billups is out.

Brendan Haywood: 8 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s worth a look whenever Tyson Chandler is out.

Jarrett Jack: 23 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Jack has been solid lately and saw an extra boost last night with Chris Paul out. He’s definitely worth a pickup so long as this situation persists.

Marco Belinelli: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 9 Reb, 1 Stl; Belinelli has started three consecutive games for the Hornets and is worth an add if you need points and threes.

Tony Allen: 20 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Though he’s inconsistent, Allen is worth a pickup in many leagues, especially if you need steals.

Chase Budinger: 20 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Pick him up if you can make room without dropping anyone of too much value.

Injuries:

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): said he should return to action in a week

Matt Carroll (ankle): day-to-day

Tyson Chandler (ankle): expects to play Wednesday

Luis Scola (knee): questionable tonight

Corey Maggette (knee): didn’t travel with the team Monday

Trevor Ariza (groin): day-to-day

Bill Walker (knee): day-to-day

Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day

Chauncey Billups (quad): day-to-day

Channing Frye (shoulder): could miss 2-3 weeks

Reggie Evans (foot): status for Wednesday is “up in the air”

Andrea Bargnani (illness): monitor his status

Paul Millsap (knee): left Monday’s game early; monitor his status

Andrei Kirilenko (back): day-to-day

Jason Kapono (personal): day-to-day

DeMarcus Cousins (ankle): questionable for Wednesday

For Tonight:

Baron Davis should have another nice as the Cavs host his former team, the Warriors.

