Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.1

Beast of the Night: Paul Pierce finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and a three-pointer last night against the Spurs. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 80 percent (4-5) from the charity stripe and had two turnovers. Pierce has exceeded expectations by averaging top-20 numbers throughout the season. He’s a candidate to see some rest at the end of the season, so his owners should keep a watchful eye on that.
Lines for Discussion:
Rajon Rondo: 11-20 FG (55%), 0-2 FT (0%), 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast; Fourteen assists and no turnovers is pretty nasty â€“ 22 assists and just one turnover in his last two games is also pretty nasty. Rondo is rewarding owners who were patient with him when he slumped earlier this month.
Glen Davis: 8-12 FG (67%), 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; With yet more injuries hitting the Celtics’ frontline, Davis could see extra run in this final stretch of the season. Give him a look if he’s still available in your league.
Andrew Bynum: 6-9 FG (67%), 6-8 FT (75%), 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk; Bynum has transformed into a top-12 fantasy stud this past month. This shouldn’t overshadow his health risks when owners assess his fantasy value for next season, but we’re clearly seeing what he can be if he stays healthy.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Peja Stojakovic: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb; If you need some scoring and threes, he’s worth a look.
J.J. Barea: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Barea’s doing enough to earn consideration in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
John Wall (suspension): will serve his one-game suspension tonight
Nenad Krstic (knee): he’ll have an MRI Saturday; monitor his status
Al Horford (ankle): says it’s “real sore;” monitor his status
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): expected to play Sunday or Tuesday
Joel Przybilla (knee): out for the rest of the season
Shaun Livingston (back): doubtful tonight
Tyrus Thomas (knee): ditto
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): ditto
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): game-time decision tonight
Monta Ellis (ankle): could be a high ankle sprain; monitor his status
Roy Hibbert (knee): should be fine, but keep an eye out for any unfavorable updates
Elton Brand (illness): didn’t practices Thursday; monitor his status
Jose Calderon (hamstring): the shutdown watch begins; day-to-day for now
Raja Bell (foot): questionable tonight
Devin Harris (hamstring): ditto
Nick Young (knee): out tonight
For Tonight:
Tyreke Evans will be set free tonight, so whether he starts or not, expect him to have a big night as the Kings host the Nuggets.
The Wizards will be without Wall, which means Jordan Crawford, Maurice Evans, Othyus Jeffers and Cartier Martin should each get bigger roles against the Cavs.
For Next Week:
4 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, LAC, LAL, MIL, NJ, NY, OKC, PHO, SAC, TOR, WAS
3 games: ATL, DAL, GS, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIN, NO, ORL, PHI, POR, SA, UTA
Hey Doc,
I’m motoring along pretty good in my first round match up and it’s looking like I’ll advance to the final round. I was looking to just add a little boost to my roster for the championship. I was thinking of dropping Calderon for Tony Allen and Greg Monroe for Carl Landry. What do you think? Also, who do you think would be the better start for next week; D Cousins or M Gortat? Thanks!
@kdog78: If your league counts totals and not averages, keep in mind that Detroit and Toronto each have four games next week while Memphis and N.O. each have three. Calderon for Allen sounds fine, but Monroe and Landry is a bit tougher — Landry will score more, Monroe will rebound more. Gortat.
I agree with the fantasy Dr. with the line up the way it is, I see the totals dipping below the averages, Tho I think that Landry should pace himself…
Doc for today I have these players: CP3, Nash, E. Gordon, D. Rose, T. Evans. I need to sit one of them, I´m winning the ast easly, close in rebounds,FT, and 3´s, I´m thinking sit Nash, what do you think?
Thanks
@juanronin: Yep, I agree with you, especially since he’s ill (but still slated to play). Gordon has looked mediocre lately though, so he’s also a candidate.
Doc, I hope you check in on the weekend haha.
I’m seriously debating dropping Joe Johnson for Arron Afflalo. Johnson has been a turd all season, and is actually my worst player by far. He’s ranked something like 173rd. Am I crazy? Or am I secretly hoping that the guy in second place is paying attention and picks him up? Haha.
Who would you rather have – Jeff Green or Glen Davis? This league counts games started, if that’s a tie breaker.
@dagwaller: You’re not crazy, but Afflalo and his bum hamstring are tough to rely on right now. I’d rather roll with Big Baby.