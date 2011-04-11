Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.11 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Carmelo Anthony averaged 29.5 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, two blocks and four threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 44 percent from the field and 85 percent from the foul line in that stretch. In the last 30 days, Anthony has put up top-three averages.

Lines for Discussion:

Jrue Holiday (4/8): 3-11 FG (27%), 7-7 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Though he’s struggled with his shooting from the floor this month, Holiday has dished eight assists per game in April. He’ll finish the season with top-70 averages. Expect him to make even more progress next season

J.J. Hickson (4/8): 11-20 FG (55%), 0-3 FT (0%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Hickson followed this up with an 11/12 line, which means he’s notched double-doubles in five of his last six games. If he can overcome his inconsistency and do more than score and rebound, he’ll be a valuable big man for the foreseeable future.

Ty Lawson (4/9): 11-16 FG (69%), 5-6 FT (83%), 10 threes, 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was a huge game for Lawson and his owners, and makes up for his mostly terrible performances so far this month. The young point guard could feasibly be taken in the third or fourth round of next season’s drafts.

Rodney Stuckey (4/10): 8-18 FG (44%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Stuckey has been great in his last three games. Though he’s still lacks the appeal of an elite-level fantasy point guard, he still holds decent intrigue going forward, especially if he leaves Detroit for the right team.

David Lee (4/10): 11-22 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lee is having a monster run to finish the season. He was dogged by that elbow injury for a good portion of the season. Don’t think too lowly of him next fall.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Toney Douglas: he’s hitting 3.2 threes per game through five games this month

Sasha Vujacic: he’s been a solid asset lately and should finish the season strong with Deron Williams and Anthony Morrow both shut down

Martell Webster: averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 threes this month

Jerryd Bayless: continues to thrive as Jose Calderon struggles with his lingering hamstring injury

Reggie Evans: he continues to feast on the boards on a nightly basis

Ed Davis: he’s making a strong case to get more minutes next season

Chris Wilcox: he racked up 41 points and 20 rebounds over the weekend

Kenyon Martin: he looks strong lately; K-Mart hasn’t missed a game since Feb. 25

J.J. Barea: as the bench gets more minutes this month, Barea has been producing solid points, assists and threes

Drew Gooden: fresh off his first career triple-double, Gooden looks like a no-brainer pickup for the final few days of the season

Injuries:

Kyle Lowry (foot): could be done for the season

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): won’t play today

Wilson Chandler (ankle): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): expected to play tonight

Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day

Chris Kaman (knee): sounds like he’s done

Darko Milicic (ankle): day-to-day

Amar’e Stoudemire (ankle): play either Tuesday or Wednesday

Anthony Parker (back): day-to-day

Danilo Gallinari (ankle): aiming to return tonight but monitor his status

Jon Brockman (shoulder): done for the season

Mike Miller (thumb): sprained his left thumb Sunday; monitor his status

Anthony Morrow (knee): done for the season

Paul Millsap (sore throat): should be good to go tonight

Monta Ellis (concussion): could be done for the season

Erick Dampier (knee): day-to-day

Mario West (shoulder): a separated left shoulder finishes his season

Sony Weems (knee): day-to-day

Andrea Bargnani (ankle): won’t be with the team for tonight’s game

Jose Calderon (hamstring): ditto

Leandro Barbosa (finger): ditto

Amir Johnson (ankle): done for the season

For Tonight:

J.R. Smith could have a big night if the Nuggets are without Chandler and Gallinari tonight as they host the Warriors.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.