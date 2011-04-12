Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.12

Beast of the Night: Channing Frye posted 33 points, four boards, one assist and made nine three-pointers. He shot 67 percent (12-18) from the floor and had no turnovers. While his production in April has been pretty poor, Frye has had a pretty successful season, as he’s managed to average top-50 numbers. With his combination of threes, blocks and solid free-throw shooting, he should maintain solid value next season.

Lines for Discussion:

Jeff Green: 8-20 FG (40%), 4-5 FT (80%), 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Yep, you guessed it â€“ Boston’s Big Four sat this one out. At least we know Green still has some life in him. If the Big Four get another night of rest Wednesday, Green should make for another nice spot start.

Brook Lopez: 12-23 FG (52%), 7-8 FT (88%), 31 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was a disappointing season for Lopez, who took steps back in the rebounding, assists, blocks, steals, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage columns. He’s young enough to surprise us with a comeback next season â€“ assuming a 2011-12 season will even exist.

Anthony Randolph: 10-20 FG (50%), 4-5 FT (80%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Don’t let this late-season surge trick you into thinking Randolph will be a stud next season. With Michael Beasley and Kevin Love still on contract with the Timberwolves next season, expectations for Randolph in 2011-12 should be kept in check.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jermaine O’Neal: 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO

Ryan Anderson: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO

Jordan Farmar: 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO

Jason Maxiell: 4 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO

Joey Dorsey: 10 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO

Jerryd Bayless: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 6 TO

Drew Gooden: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO

Goran Dragic: 15 Pts, 2 threes, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO

Chris Andersen: 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk

Jared Dudley: 26 Pts, 5 threes, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 5 Stl

Injuries:

Delonte West (ankle): day-to-day

Monta Ellis (concussion): done for the season

Kyle Lowry (foot): looks pretty much done for the season

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): ditto

Nene (hip): ditto

Al Harrington (Achilles): monitor his status

Mike Miller (ankle): on top of his sprained thumb, he’s now dealing with a sprained left ankle

Gilbert Arenas (knee): day-to-day

Vince Carter (knee): day-to-day

Tyreke Evans (ankle): monitor his status

Reggie Evans (finger): day-to-day

Semih Erden (heel): day-to-day

Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day

Andre Iguodala (knee): day-to-day

Marcus Camby (neck): practiced Monday and says he’ll play tonight

Sonny Weems (knee): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Keep an eye out for rest-related DNPs.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.