Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.12

Beast of the Night: Channing Frye posted 33 points, four boards, one assist and made nine three-pointers. He shot 67 percent (12-18) from the floor and had no turnovers. While his production in April has been pretty poor, Frye has had a pretty successful season, as he’s managed to average top-50 numbers. With his combination of threes, blocks and solid free-throw shooting, he should maintain solid value next season.
Lines for Discussion:
Jeff Green: 8-20 FG (40%), 4-5 FT (80%), 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Yep, you guessed it â€“ Boston’s Big Four sat this one out. At least we know Green still has some life in him. If the Big Four get another night of rest Wednesday, Green should make for another nice spot start.
Brook Lopez: 12-23 FG (52%), 7-8 FT (88%), 31 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was a disappointing season for Lopez, who took steps back in the rebounding, assists, blocks, steals, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage columns. He’s young enough to surprise us with a comeback next season â€“ assuming a 2011-12 season will even exist.
Anthony Randolph: 10-20 FG (50%), 4-5 FT (80%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Don’t let this late-season surge trick you into thinking Randolph will be a stud next season. With Michael Beasley and Kevin Love still on contract with the Timberwolves next season, expectations for Randolph in 2011-12 should be kept in check.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jermaine O’Neal: 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO
Ryan Anderson: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO
Jordan Farmar: 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO
Jason Maxiell: 4 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO
Joey Dorsey: 10 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO
Jerryd Bayless: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 6 TO
Drew Gooden: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO
Goran Dragic: 15 Pts, 2 threes, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO
Chris Andersen: 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk
Jared Dudley: 26 Pts, 5 threes, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 5 Stl
Injuries:
Delonte West (ankle): day-to-day
Monta Ellis (concussion): done for the season
Kyle Lowry (foot): looks pretty much done for the season
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): ditto
Nene (hip): ditto
Al Harrington (Achilles): monitor his status
Mike Miller (ankle): on top of his sprained thumb, he’s now dealing with a sprained left ankle
Gilbert Arenas (knee): day-to-day
Vince Carter (knee): day-to-day
Tyreke Evans (ankle): monitor his status
Reggie Evans (finger): day-to-day
Semih Erden (heel): day-to-day
Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day
Andre Iguodala (knee): day-to-day
Marcus Camby (neck): practiced Monday and says he’ll play tonight
Sonny Weems (knee): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Keep an eye out for rest-related DNPs.
Alright i’ll explain to you my NBA playoffs fantasy game. Scoring will be average-based, but accumulating weekly throughout all the rounds of the playoffs. The scoring will be: Asts = 1.5pts, TOs = -.75pt, Blk/Stl = 1.25 pts, and Pts/Reb = 1pt. Also, of course, as a team gets eliminated, you drop those players you have and pickup players still playing. Therefore, the farther a team goes, the longer you have that production. Anywho, based on that setup, what do you think of this ranking for the Top 20 players available (my draft is Thursday):
1. Bron
2. Rose
3. Dwight
4. Wade
5. Kobe
6. KD
7. Westbrook
8. Pau
9. Bosh
10. Dirk
11. LMA
12. Booze
13. TP
14. KG
15. Pierce
16. Rondo
17. Manu
18. CP3
19. Z-Bo
20. Melo
Changes? Additions? Subtractions? Thanks as always, Doc!
@Conrad: I like it. The only thing I’d say is to consider Tim Duncan and Joakim Noah near the end of that list.
@Doc,
Trying to wrap up my season tomorrow with 1PG 1G 1F 1C and 1UTL games left. the only categories with room to improve are :ft%, 3pt% (thanks to Frye last night), and BLKs.
who should I end the season with?
kidd/mowill/rondo/harden/calderon
matrix/dirk/brand/horford/odom
ibaka/frye/
i’m thinking sit kid/rondo because of their low %s, i would play calderon, but he’s probably done for the season, which leaves me mowill/harden?
the bigger issue is f/c/util spot… i would play horford/brand/ibaka to max blks, but dirk might be the difference maker in 3pt% and ft%?
what do you think?
@hakasan: I’d roll with Mo, Harden, Odom, Ibaka and Frye. Horford and Brand might be DNPs, but if they aren’t, yeah, roll with them and sit Odom and Frye for the blocks.
Yeah, I’ve got Ray Allen, Bynum, TD, Deng, and Joachim as the next 5 in my ranking…
@Conrad: You’re set. I hope you knock the competition dead.
do you think lebron will play on wednesday? and roy hibbert?andddddd..ty lawson?
thanks
I just picked up..Ed Davis, Chris Andersen, Goran Dragic, and Beno Udrih as potential replacements…
yo doc!
I have 2 keeper spots in a $260 cap league. 15 spots, no position restrictions, and categories as follows; ST, BK, PTS, RB, FT, FG%, 3PM, AST
I’m keeping Lawson at $8
As for the one other spot: I’m tempted by Bynum, but he’s injury prone.
Bynum 12
Rose 56
Westbrook 51
Wall 46
D Wright 20
Bargnani 22