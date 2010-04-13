Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.13

Beast of the Night: Trevor Ariza finished with 29 points, 5 threes, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 2 turnovers in one of his best performances of the season. He shot 56 percent (10-18) from the field and 100 percent (4-4) from the charity stripe. Though his numbers this year were disappointing to most, his difficulties should’ve been expected. Still, Ariza’s value will be intriguing in next year’s drafts.

Noteworthy Lines:

Dwyane Wade â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Ho-hum. While Wade has taken a step back from his unbelievable 2008-09 stats, he still had a great season and his good health was a bonus.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Chris Bosh out, Bargnani should’ve had a couple more games like this but his owners will take it any way they can get it from him. He didn’t have quite the breakout year many expected from him but had a solid season nonetheless.

Jarrett Jack â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 12 Ast, 4 TO; You’ve really got to hand it to Jack, who shouldn’t be slept on in next season’s drafts.

Ben Gordon â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 7-7 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Too little, too late. While this late-season run is nice to see, owners who didn’t get anything from him during the season and lose their leagues probably don’t care.

Mike Miller â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5 3ptm, 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 TO; He should’ve had more nights like this after the Wizards broke apart, but Miller has a tendency to put up only mildly productive lines on most nights.

Brandon Jennings â€“ 8-23 FG (35%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s having a pretty strong end to a wildly inconsistent season, from a fantasy perspective. Jennings will probably be scooped up a bit too early in most drafts next season, though his value is hard to gauge.

J.R. Smith â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 2-3 FT (67%), 6 3ptm, 26 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If you hear people hyping up Smith’s value next season, just remember what he did (and didn’t do) this season. He’s not likely to start and is not likely to dramatically increase his fantasy worth.

Marcus Camby â€“ 12-16 FG (75%), 6-8 FT (75%), 30 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Where did this offensive outburst come from? The points were the most this season for Camby, who pretty much did what most owners expected this season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Mike Dunleavy â€“ 18 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Dunleavy’s having a decent end to a poor season.

Quentin Richardson â€“ 15 Pts, 2 3ptm, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s nothing but a tease, but a very helpful one if you can get the timing right.

Jason Kapono â€“ 24 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast; That makes 9 threes in his last two games.

Jodie Meeks â€“ 21 Pts, 5 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s on a roll right now and might be worth a gamble in the Sixers’ final game.

D.J. Augustin â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 7 Ast; He’s capping off a hugely disappointing season with some decent play.

Gerald Henderson â€“ 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk; With Stephen Jackson and Gerald Wallace set to rest, he could be worth playing in the last game of the year.

Terrence Williams â€“ 21 Pts, 13 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s having a furious finish to the season.

Amir Johnson â€“ 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; No Bosh means heavy minutes for Johnson.

Arron Afflalo â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 13 Reb, 1 Ast; He could get some decent run in the final game, as the Nuggets rest their starters.

Steve Blake â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 TO; With Baron Davis likely done, Blake could have another nice game in the final contest of the year.

Injuries:

Brandon Roy (knee): done for the season, but could play in the playoffs

Kobe Bryant (finger): out for the last two games of the season

Caron Butler (hip): could miss the next one, too

Shaquille O’Neal (thumb): could play on Wednesday

Mehmet Okur (Achilles): likely done for the regular season

For Tonight:

Paul Millsap should have another great game as the Jazz visit the Warriors.

