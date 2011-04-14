Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.14

Beast of the Night: Kobe Bryant finished the season with a strong game to the tune of 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and one three-pointer. He shot 54 percent (13-24) from the field, 90 percent (9-10) from the foul line and had two turnovers. While he was taken in the first round of virtually all drafts, Bryant returned top-30 value, signaling the end of his time as a truly elite fantasy player. His name will cause many to take him too early in next season’s drafts â€“ don’t be the one to make that mistake.
Lines for Discussion:
Chase Budinger: 12-21 FG (57%), 7-7 FT (100%), 4 threes, 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl; Budinger capitalized on the departure of Shane Battier and fared quite well with his starting job in the latter part of the season. In 22 games as a starter, Budinger averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 threes. He’s a candidate to take a step toward fantasy stardom in 2011-12.
Gordon Hayward: 12-17 FG (71%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 threes, 34 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Hayward had a solid final stretch of the season, thanks to some starts. He has the potential to be a solid contributor of points and threes next season, though he’ll have to fight for his minutes.
Gerald Henderson: 9-17 FG (53%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk; Henderson was a solid asset in the second half of the season, though his fantasy value was limited by his lack of threes. He’s earned himself a steady spot in that rotation for next season, granted that no major changes are made to the Bobcats’ roster.
Blake Griffin: 13-21 FG (62%), 5-7 FT (71%), 31 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Griffin tattooed his name all over this season. While his low free-throw percentage and lack of blocks limited his value in 2010-11, fantasy owners should be salivating at his potential for next season.
All Waiver-Wire Team:
PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Wesley Matthews
SF: Wilson Chandler
PF: Serge Ibaka
C: Marcin Gortat
Bench: Kris Humphries, Marcus Thornton, Arron Afflalo, Greg Monroe, Jordan Crawford, Chuck Hayes
All-Injured Team:
PG: Tyreke Evans
SG: Eric Gordon
SF: Rudy Gay
PF: Andrei Kirilenko
C: Joakim Noah
Bench: Carlos Delfino, Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis, Marcus Camby, Chris Kaman
For Next Season:
Up: Kyle Lowry, Ty Lawson, Chase Budinger, Serge Ibaka, Jrue Holiday
Down: Kobe Bryant, Carlos Boozer, Danny Granger, Steve Nash, Joe Johnson
Thank you all for reading and commenting this season. It’s been a fun ride, thanks in large part to you guys. I hope these posts helped you achieve some form of fantasy basketball success this season. Enjoy the offseason â€“ for however long it lasts.
Playoffs league. 3 Gs, 3 Fs, 1 C, 1 flex. Scoring will be cumulative throughout all the rounds of the playoffs. The scoring will be: Asts = 1.5pts, TOs = -.5pt, and Blk/Stl/Pts/Reb = 1pt. I have the 3rd pick in our Snake Draft of 7 teams, so this is who I’m thinking for my picks:
3. Dwight (or Bron/Rose if Dwight is taken)
11. Westbrook / Pau / Booze / Bosh / LMA
16. KG / Pierce / Rondo / Manu / Noah / Duncan
24. Deng / Jameer / JT / G-Wall / Odom
I’m picking based on my idea that Orlando/Miami and Lakers/Thunder will be the conference finals…good analysis on my part? Anyone else you think I should target? Also, maybe KD, Kobe, Westbrook or Wade for my first pick? Thanks as always, Doc!
hey doc-so my avatar was the rockets championship ring from 95-you know their bk to bk titles. lol. very fitting for me-final score was tied and went to a tie breaker which was in my favor. appreciate your help fam! peace til next season-hoping there is one.
@Conrad: It’s tough since this is so affected by your thoughts on how far teams will go. I personally think the Bulls can get by the Magic, which would make me rank Rose ahead of Howard for your No. 3 pick. If LBJ isn’t taken by then, your league is nuts and you should definitely take him there. Overall, I think you’re on the right track. I hope you kill the draft.
@SWAT: A huge congrats to you — no better way to win a championship than with some drama. I hope you savor it. Enjoy the offseason!
You’ve got a point, Doc. Let’s say Chi-town beats Orlando, but Bron and Rose are picked 1-2 in my draft. Do you go with Wade, Kobe, KD, Westbrook, or Dwight with my 3rd pick? Seems to me that Miami has easiest route to ECF and it’s a toss-up for Lakers or Thunder being an easier route to WCF…
@Conrad: I’d probably go with either Wade, Howard or Kobe, in that order. Really tough call though. The West truly is wild this season.
I placed 4/12 in H2H league. Missed 3rd place cash by a few FG% points. Oh well, thanks for your help Doc.
yo doc!
I have 2 keeper spots in a $260 cap league. 15 spots, no position restrictions, and categories as follows; ST, BK, PTS, RB, FT, FG%, 3PM, AST
I’m keeping Lawson at $8
As for the one other spot: I’m tempted by Bynum, but he’s injury prone.
Bynum 12
Rose 56
Westbrook 51
Wall 46
D Wright 20
Bargnani 22
Budinger 12
Won. Thanks to you, basketball monster, and some good math work. thanks man!
@Shot In Ya Face: Percentages killed me in a couple leagues, too. Still, solid season — congrats. Thanks for reading and commenting!