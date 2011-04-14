Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.14

#Kobe Bryant #Blake Griffin
04.14.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Beast of the Night: Kobe Bryant finished the season with a strong game to the tune of 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and one three-pointer. He shot 54 percent (13-24) from the field, 90 percent (9-10) from the foul line and had two turnovers. While he was taken in the first round of virtually all drafts, Bryant returned top-30 value, signaling the end of his time as a truly elite fantasy player. His name will cause many to take him too early in next season’s drafts â€“ don’t be the one to make that mistake.

Lines for Discussion:
Chase Budinger: 12-21 FG (57%), 7-7 FT (100%), 4 threes, 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl; Budinger capitalized on the departure of Shane Battier and fared quite well with his starting job in the latter part of the season. In 22 games as a starter, Budinger averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 threes. He’s a candidate to take a step toward fantasy stardom in 2011-12.

Gordon Hayward: 12-17 FG (71%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 threes, 34 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Hayward had a solid final stretch of the season, thanks to some starts. He has the potential to be a solid contributor of points and threes next season, though he’ll have to fight for his minutes.

Gerald Henderson: 9-17 FG (53%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk; Henderson was a solid asset in the second half of the season, though his fantasy value was limited by his lack of threes. He’s earned himself a steady spot in that rotation for next season, granted that no major changes are made to the Bobcats’ roster.

Blake Griffin: 13-21 FG (62%), 5-7 FT (71%), 31 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Griffin tattooed his name all over this season. While his low free-throw percentage and lack of blocks limited his value in 2010-11, fantasy owners should be salivating at his potential for next season.

All Waiver-Wire Team:
PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Wesley Matthews
SF: Wilson Chandler
PF: Serge Ibaka
C: Marcin Gortat
Bench: Kris Humphries, Marcus Thornton, Arron Afflalo, Greg Monroe, Jordan Crawford, Chuck Hayes

All-Injured Team:
PG: Tyreke Evans
SG: Eric Gordon
SF: Rudy Gay
PF: Andrei Kirilenko
C: Joakim Noah
Bench: Carlos Delfino, Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis, Marcus Camby, Chris Kaman

For Next Season:
Up: Kyle Lowry, Ty Lawson, Chase Budinger, Serge Ibaka, Jrue Holiday
Down: Kobe Bryant, Carlos Boozer, Danny Granger, Steve Nash, Joe Johnson

Thank you all for reading and commenting this season. It’s been a fun ride, thanks in large part to you guys. I hope these posts helped you achieve some form of fantasy basketball success this season. Enjoy the offseason â€“ for however long it lasts.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCHASE BUDINGERDimeMagFantasy DoctorGERALD HENDERSONGordon HaywardKOBE BRYANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP