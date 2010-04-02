Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.2

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard put the Mavs in the hurt locker and finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 5 blocks. He shot 55 percent (6-11) from the field, 63 percent (5-8) from the line and had 3 turnovers. He had a rough start to the season but has returned to being a beast lately. Howard could see limited action in the last few games of the season so his owners should be prepared.

Noteworthy Lines:

Vince Carter â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; It seems that his toe issue isn’t going to limit Carter much at all, which is good news for his owners. Keep an eye on his condition though, as he could see rest down the stretch.

Rashard Lewis â€“ 2-6 FG (33%), 2 3ptm, 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He was in foul trouble but that’s no excuse for this stinker. After three solid games in a row in the middle of March, Lewis has reverted back to being a terrible fantasy burden.

Chauncey Billups â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This snapped a four-game streak of subpar showings for Billups who remains a must-start.

Nene â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 4-6 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; He hasn’t missed a game so far this season, which is a bit of a pleasant surprise. Nene remains a versatile fantasy stud.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 5-5 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 9 TO; It’s nice to see him find his shot again but after keeping his turnovers in check for the past several games, this was atrocious.

J.R. Smith â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl; Hopefully all those rumors about Smith starting for the Nuggets this season didn’t convince you to draft him too early. While he’s scoring and stealing a bit more than last season, all of his other numbers are down.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Mickael Pietrus â€“ 24 Pts, 6 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He did this in 18 minutes of action and his ankle shouldn’t be a concern anymore.

Martell Webster â€“ 17 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He had 14 points, 2 threes, 4 rebounds, a steal and a block in his previous game and is on a mini-roll right now.

Injuries:

Luol Deng (calf): targeting Saturday for his return

Chris Hunter (nose): questionable tonight

Corey Maggette (knee): probable for tonight

Ronny Turiaf (flu): questionable tonight

Monta Ellis (flu): ditto

Kevin Martin (shoulder): questionable at best tonight

Marc Gasol (neck): out for the rest of the season

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): questionable tonight

Spencer Hawes (knee): out for the rest of the season

Richard Hamilton (ankle): questionable tonight

Kirk Hinrich (ankle): ditto

For Tonight:

Look for some big lines as the Knicks visit the Warriors. Toney Douglas could have a bounce-back game.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, GS, HOU, MEM, MIL, NY, OKC, PHI, SA, TOR, WAS

3 games: DAL, DEN, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIN, NJ, NO, ORL, PHO, POR, SAC, UTA

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.