Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.5 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: David Lee averaged 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1 block in two games. One of those games was a monstrous 37/20/10 line against the Warriors on Friday. Lee shot 58 percent from the field and 93 percent from the line in those contests and has turned himself into a fantasy giant this season.

Noteworthy Lines:

Taj Gibson (4/2) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 14 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been a rebounding and blocking machine during the past few weeks and is probably flying under the radar in most leagues. His owners probably don’t mind.

Anthony Morrow (4/2) â€“ 16-23 FG (70%), 3 3ptm, 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He followed this up with a 25/10/4 performance, which included 5 threes. He’s benefiting from the absence of Monta Ellis and should hit another rut soon enough.

Andre Iguodala (4/3) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 11-14 FT (79%), 4 3ptm, 33 Pts, 8 Reb, 11 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s putting up solid all-around lines despite his bout with plantar fasciitis. Hopefully he won’t shut it down early.

Ben Gordon (4/3) â€“ 0-7 FG (0%), 4 Ast; This followed his 21/2/3 night. Good grief.

Darren Collison (4/3) â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His minutes are hovering around 25 per game and his production continues to falter with CP3 back in the starting lineup. Feel free to swap him out for a hot waiver wire option.

Joakim Noah (4/3) â€“ 4-14 FG (29%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s starting and playing sufficient minutes again and should be safe to start going forward.

Ray Allen (4/4) â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 7-7 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 33 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was Allen’s best game in quite a while, though it doesn’t erase the subpar showings he’s had in the last week.

Roy Hibbert (4/4) â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; His string of lines before his one probably pushed him to a lot of benches last week but this was a glimmer of hope for Hibbert’s aggrieved owners.

Chris Bosh (4/4) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 20-23 FT (87%), 42 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Bosh is on a serious roll right now and with the Raptors fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, he should continue to put up big lines in major minutes.

Andray Blatche (4/4) â€“ 5-18 FG (28%), 10-10 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 13 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; His lines are usually flawed but he’s probably helping more than a few owners with their runs at league championships.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

JaVale McGee â€“ had a solid weekend, good for blocks

Kyle Lowry â€“ continues to put up good all-around numbers

Tony Allen â€“ had a good weekend, averaged 3.5 steals in two games

Terrence Williams â€“ not getting the ownership he deserves

Udonis Haslem â€“ always reliable, better value with Jermaine O’Neal out

Kurt Thomas â€“ will get more minutes thanks to the horrific injury to someone below

Nicolas Batum â€“ trading off good and bad games, had a big night on Saturday

Chase Budinger â€“ playing very well lately, thanks partly to Shane Battier’s absence

Shaun Livingston â€“ putting together usable numbers lately

Injuries:

Andrew Bogut (elbow, wrist, hand): out for the remainder of the season

Darko Milicic (concussion): day-to-day

Tony Parker (hand): hoping to play the final two games of the season

George Hill (ankle): day-to-day

Antonio McDyess (leg): ditto

Shawn Marion (abdomen): ditto

Monta Ellis (flu): ditto

For Tonight:

No games scheduled.

