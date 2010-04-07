Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.7

Beast of the Night: Kevin Durant blew up for 45 points, 7 threes, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 3 turnovers in a losing cause. He shot 45 percent (13-29) from the field and 100 percent (12-12) from the line. It was his second consecutive game with 40+ points. This was one of the nastier fantasy lines of the entire season so far.

Noteworthy Lines:

Jarrett Jack â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Despite being relegated to the bench, Jack has maintained solid value and has even outplayed Jose Calderon, who’s doing very little with his starting gig.

LeBron James â€“ 5-18 FG (39%), 9-10 FT (90%), 19 Pts, 6 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was one of the more unimpressive lines of his season so far and his 35 minutes are a bit disconcerting. Restricted minutes could be in the cards for LBJ but continue to start him without fear.

Charlie Villanueva â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; This was his best game in a very long time. Villanueva has been a colossal disappointment this season.

Boris Diaw â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 7-8 FT (88%), 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Diaw has been a solid fantasy contributor for much of the season despite a rough December and the arrival of Stephen Jackson.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 10-11 FT (91%), 1 3ptm, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; Though he’s been a bit up-and-down, Gallinari has found his second wind during the last month or so.

John Salmons â€“ 8-19 FG (42%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He gave his old Bulls crew the business last night and should carry more of the offensive load going forward for the Bucks, who are without Andrew Bogut.

Joakim Noah â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 8 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Though his minutes appear to be limited to around 30 per game, Noah should have a nice finish to a frustrating season.

Kevin Martin â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 12-12 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; This doesn’t erase his 3-point clunker on Sunday but it helps.

Deron Williams â€“ 14-23 FG (61%), 10-11 FT (91%), 4 3ptm, 42 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 TO; The points were a career-high for Williams, who has also dished out double-digit assists in nine straight games.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Amir Johnson â€“ 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast; If Chris Bosh misses significant time, he could be a nice pickup.

JaVale McGee â€“ 25 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He only played 30 minutes and remains a solid source of rebounds and blocks.

Marreese Speights â€“ 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s had his bright moments during the past few weeks.

Earl Barron â€“ 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He should get plenty of run for the rest of the season.

Kurt Thomas â€“ 4 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; He’ll get decent minutes with Bogut out.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He also benefits from Bogut’s injury.

Jared Jeffries â€“ 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Blk, 1 TO; With Shane Battier out, Jeffries should be a good option in deeper leagues.

Sam Young â€“ 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 4 TO; He should get extra run with Marc Gasol out.

Antonio McDyess â€“ 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s usually not this good but he’s decent in deep leagues.

Garrett Temple â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; He could get enough minutes to be relevant in deep leagues if George Hill misses more games.

Injuries:

Tyrus Thomas (thumb): day-to-day

Shawn Marion (abdomen): out tonight

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): questionable tonight

Vince Carter (toe): aggravated it in practice Tuesday, monitor his status

LaMarcus Aldridge (sinus infection): check his status

Brandon Roy (back): ditto

Antoine Wright (ankle): day-to-day

Bosh (face): check his status

Mike Bibby (toe): questionable tonight

Al Harrington (ankle): day-to-day

Ronny Turiaf (flu): check his status

For Tonight:

If Bosh can’t go tonight, expect Hedo Turkoglu, Andrea Bargnani and Amir Johnson to step up their production.

