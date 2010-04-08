Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.8

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry blasted the Timberwolves with 27 points, 3 threes, 8 rebounds, 14 assists and 7 steals. He shot 55 percent (12-22) from the field and had 4 turnovers. There’s not much else you can say about his stellar rookie season except for the fact that it holds tons of promise for 2010-11.

Noteworthy Lines:

Danny Granger â€“ 11-27 FG (41%), 6-8 FT (75%), 5 3ptm, 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He has a tendency to own the Knicks whenever he plays them so this is no surprise. Granger’s having a solid finish to a bit of a rocky season because of his unreliable health.

Ben Gordon â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 ASt, 3 Stl, 4 TO; This was his second game with 21+ points this month but it probably doesn’t mean much. He’ll probably follow this up with a subpar showing.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 8-9 FG (89%), 3-5 FT (60%), 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Blk, 3 TO; He’s been frustrating to own lately and has reverted back to being a shaky fantasy player since A.I. left town. Still, if you need boards and blocks, it’s hard to bench him in deeper leagues.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 14-22 FG (64%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 34 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He usually doesn’t get this many shots but remains an effective fantasy option.

Kevin Love â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; With Al Jefferson out for personal reasons, Love started and played nearly 36 minutes. His owners are probably hoping Jefferson takes his sweet time.

Paul Millsap â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; This was a sweet line from Millsap, who’s cooled off a bit since his hot streak last month.

Darren Collison â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Due to yet another CP3 injury, Collison’s back in business.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Sonny Weems â€“ 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s had his fair share of solid games lately and could benefit from yet another Raptors’ injury.

Toney Douglas â€“ 20 Pts, 4 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s coming off the bench now but Chris Duhon isn’t doing much to keep him from playing plenty of minutes.

Nick Young â€“ 21 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s playing well lately and is a good source of points and threes.

J.J. Redick â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast. 2 Stl, 1 TO; That’s three straight games with 15+ points and 1+ threes.

Lou Williams â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s been dropped in many leagues but could be a solid pickup if you need threes.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 11 Pts, 11 REb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s a double-double threat every night.

Darko Milicic â€“ 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He also benefited from Jefferson’s personal day.

Chuck Hayes â€“ 6 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This is probably a fluke but he’s worth keep an eye on.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s picking up some of the slack left behind by Andrew Bogut.

DeAndre Jordan â€“ 8 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a rebounding machine and blocks a shot here and there, too.

Injuries:

Kevin Garnett (ankle): tweaked it last night, monitor his status

Daniel Gibson (foot): probably won’t play tonight

Delonte West (back): ditto

Rodney Stuckey (ribs): day-to-day

Chris Paul (finger): done for the year

Al Harrington (shoulder): ditto

Thaddeus Young (thumb): ditto

Hedo Turkoglu (head): check his status

Chris Bosh (face): could miss weeks

Mehmet Okur (Achilles): monitor his status

For Tonight:

There should be some nice lines in the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Mo Williams and Anthony Parker will probably have to play extra minutes tonight.

