Dallas gets in midseason form; Carmelo gets in video-game form

Missing the deadline for Sunday morning’s Smack, Carmelo Anthony had the performance of the NBA preseason so far in a very late-Saturday/early-Sunday tip in Beijing — in the same arena where ‘Melo and Team USA won their ’08 gold medals. In just 24 minutes of work against the Pacers, ‘Melo dropped 45 points, going 14-of-19 from the field and 16-of-17 from the line. Oh, and he threw in nine rebounds and two blocks. Those are video-game numbers, like playing NBA 2K against the CPU on Easy mode. But then even more amazing than that might have been Indiana’s “defensive” numbers. They had NINE players commit at least four fouls apiece, with Dahntay Jones fouling out in 22 minutes and A.J. Price getting five fouls in limited action. Denver shot 55 free throws … Nene also shined with 21 points (9-13 FT) in just 24 minutes. But on the bright side for the Pacers, Roy Hibbert put up 21 points, nine boards and four blocks, his second beast-like effort against Denver. Danny Granger (8 pts) made a quick nine-minute cameo … The Mavericks look to be in midseason form already: Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry hogging all the buckets, Jason Kidd filling up every other box on the stat sheet, and Josh Howard limping around on a bad ankle. Dirk dropped 26 points in 28 minutes and Jet scored 23 in yesterday’s win over Memphis; Kidd posted five points, six boards, six assists and five steals; and Howard watched it all from the sidelines. If Dirk comes out of the gate this hot in the regular season, get ready for a bunch of tired Samson-related headlines … The Pistons are also establishing a theme early, which involves everything running through Ben Gordon, Rodney Stuckey and Will Bynum. Those three took the most FG attempts in yesterday’s win over Atlana, with Gordon (22 pts) and Stuckey (20 pts) cracking a dub and Bynum finishing with 11 points. Stuckey had one play where he drove hard right, stopped in his tracks and sent Mario West diving to the floor like he was on a Slip-N-Slide, then dropped a mid-range J to beat the halftime buzzer. Charlie Villanueva went nuts on the Detroit bench as soon as West fell down and didn’t even pay attention to the buzzer-beater … Paul Pierce turned in his first Truth-like performance of the year, scoring 25 points (8-12 FG) in a win over the Nets. Kevin Garnett had 12 points, six boards and two steals in 21 minutes. Brook Lopez posted 21 points, eight boards and three blocks in the loss, while Yi Jianlian had 20 and eight boards … Honestly, who DIDN’T see DeJuan Blair and the Spurs making everyone else look stupid after the ’09 Draft? Following a 19-rebound effort in his first preseason game, Blair dropped 28 points (11-13 FG) in 25 minutes against Miami yesterday. How many times do we have to see guys like Leon Powe and Paul Millsap and Brandon Bass and Carl Landry get drafted however-many spots too low before teams get the picture? … Duncan, Ginobili, D-Wade and Jermaine O’Neal all sat this one out; Daqeuan Cook led Miami with 20 points (4 threes) and Michael Beasley scored 16 as the starting power forward … DeMar DeRozan scored 19 in Toronto’s win over the Wizards, while Chris Bosh had eight points in 18 minutes and Amir Johnson had 12 boards and three blocks. Antawn Jamison put up 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Gilbert Arenas had 14 points (4-12 FG) and seven assists … Last night was of course time for another “Sunday Conversation” segment on SportsCenter centered around the Monday Night Football game, which of course meant Stu Scott had to begin his intro by throwing a football to somebody off-camera. Really, it’s like clockwork that this happens every week during football season. How corny would that look on a basketball court? Cheryl Miller starting every TNT segment by making a layup, then putting on her serious face to talk … We’re out like Indy’s defense …