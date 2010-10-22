Dallas Mavericks 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As the NBA regular season approaches, we preview the upcoming campaign with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.

Added: Tyson Chandler, Dominique Jones, Steve Novak, Ian Mahinmi, Brian Cardinal, Alexis Ajinca

Lost: Erick Dampier, Tim Thomas, Ed Najera, Matt Carroll

Ceiling: Western Conference Finals

Dirk Nowitzki is 32 years old and has a brand-new contract that pretty much ensures he will retire as the most productive and beloved Maverick of all-time. Dirk showed some signs of frustration last year after his team’s latest first-round flameout, but he was never going anywhere: He is the Mavs. And he’s coming off a season where he finished 7th in the League with 25.0 points per game (48% FG, 42% 3PA, 91% FT) to go with 7.7 rebounds, which he upped to 26.7 points and 8.2 boards in the playoffs. Slowing down? Maybe, but you don’t have to be fast to shoot five guys’ faces off … Jason Kidd (10.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 9.1 apg, 1.8 spg) is still chugging along at 37, and while he’s not dropping triple-doubles on the regular anymore, he’s still arguably the most savvy and efficient game manager among NBA point guards … Expect a big year from Caron Butler. He’s gunning for what may be his last big contract, and spent the summer getting in the best shape of his career. Right now he’s pegged to start at two-guard, where he’ll be the No. 2 scoring option behind Dirk … In a conference where you absolutely need size and depth on the front line to contend with the Lakers, the Mavs go two-deep at center with Brendan Haywood and Tyson Chandler. Both could start for a lot of teams in the League, and Chandler is coming off a confidence-building summer with Team USA. Dallas is also deep in the backcourt with J.J. Barea, Rodrigue Beaubois, Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jason Terry and promising rookie Dominique Jones coming off the bench … As usual, Dirk and Co. took care of business last season in the First 82, earning a No. 2 seed in a tough conference where all eight playoff teams won at least 50 games. But they fell short again in the postseason. Can they capture whatever magic they keep letting slip out of the bottle and sustain it through the middle of June?

Basement: First-round playoff exit

I don’t want to say Dirk isn’t good enough to lead his team to a championship, but there’s a reason I’ve got Dallas’ ceiling and basement exactly where it was last year, and not far off from where it was two years ago. For whatever reason — whether it’s Dirk, the coaching, the supporting cast, or just bad luck — the Mavs have become defined by not being able to get over the proverbial hump. How many more years of this before Mavs fans become the NBA’s version of San Francisco Giants fans? … Beaubois had a mini-breakout in the Mavs/Spurs series (really just one notable game), and was being hyped as a potential starter this season. But he suffered a broken foot over the summer, and the Mavs are being really quiet about how much longer he’ll be sidelined. Kidd can still QB a team to a deep playoff run, but ideally you’d have guys like Beaubois around and contributing to ease some of the burden off Kidd’s body in the regular season … Potential for chemistry problems here. Caron wants a contract, Shawn Marion can always find some reason he’s being insulted, Haywood and Chandler will be fighting for minutes, and DeShawn Stevenson is still lurking around somewhere … Love the depth at center and PG, but it’s alarming that Brian Cardinal is officially listed as Dirk’s backup at power forward, and Stevenson is listed as Marion’s backup at the three … The Mavs were right in the middle of the pack as a defensive team, ranking 15th the League in points allowed and 15th in field-goal percentage defense. Kidd, Butler and Marion were once considered elite-level defenders, but all three are getting older. Chandler was also once considered a game-changing force on D, but injuries in recent years have slowed him down … Making the playoffs shouldn’t be a problem for this team — it never really has been — but producing under the pressure of the postseason is another hurdle. Dirk is still an MVP candidate and his supporting cast is full of playoff-experienced vets and quality youngsters, but the onus is again on Dirk to finish the job.

