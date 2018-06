Getty Image

After weeks of rumors, the 2018 NBA Draft delivered on the promise of major draft day trades. After the Suns and Kings made their picks, the Atlanta Hawks dealt the third overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks, trading back to the fifth overall pick.

The Hawks are going to be drafting for Dallas at No. 3, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2018

The Mavs move up to land Luka Doncic, the superstar wing out of Real Madrid, while the Hawks move back to land Trae Young and collect more future assets. The deal is contingent on Young still being there at No. 5.