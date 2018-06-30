Getty Image

For better or worse, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks have professed their undying devotion to one another and plan on remaining loyal to the bitter end. But the Mavs also have to start looking toward the future, and part of that entails having some financial flexibility to supplement their promising young core.

After swinging a deal to land Euro sensation Luka Doncic in the draft last week, he’ll join this season’s rookie standout Dennis Smith Jr. as the franchise’s presumptive star duo for the future. But the organization would also reportedly like to sign DeAndre Jordan (water under the bridge and all that), who opted out of his Clippers contract on Friday to become a free agent.

In order to accomplish that, however, the Mavs will need to reconfigure their current deal with Nowitzki, which reportedly required them to decline this option for next season, which was worth $5 million.