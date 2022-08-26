The Five Biggest Games On The Dallas Mavericks 2022-23 Schedule

The 2022-23 schedule for all 30 NBA teams has finally been released, and it allows fans the opportunity to start marking their calendars and planning around the can’t miss games on the schedule. While not every team shares the same goals for the 2022-23 season, they all have games where fans will be circling dates and trying to make sure they’re in the building for or at least able to watch on TV, and here we are going to highlight five such games for each team.

Here, we will dive into the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off of a run to the Western Conference Finals. Dallas won 52 games a year ago and, while the Mavericks did suffer a significant personnel loss with Jalen Brunson signing in New York, there is a lot to be excited about in Dallas. Luka Doncic is projected as a leading MVP candidate, and the Mavericks add an intriguing talent in Christian Wood. Dallas also brought in additional center depth with JaVale McGee, and the Mavericks have a full season of Spencer Dinwiddie after the successful trade with Washington last season.

The Mavericks will need to patch together the production loss of Brunson, but having Doncic and a talented roster is a good start, and Dallas will have the chance to prove itself in each game listed below.

October 19, 2022: at Phoenix Suns (ESPN, 10:00 P.M. ET)

Opening night will be a return to the scene of the crime. The Mavericks left the Suns in complete shock after their stunning Game 7 blowout win in Phoenix last season. Phoenix entered that series having won 11 straight games against the Mavericks and went up 2-0 in the series, only to lose four of the next five games, including two blowouts in Games 6 and 7. It still does not feel quite real. While there’s been much made about a rivalry between Luka and Trae Young, it feels like a far more organic rivalry exists between Devin Booker and Luka. Booker mocked Doncic during the playoff series, calling his flopping the Luka special. The trash talk only fueled Luka after he was caught on camera after Game 5 saying “everybody acts tough when they’re up.” Any time these two play basketball against one another, it’s sure to be must-see TV.

December 9, 2022: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (ESPN, 10:00 P.M. ET)

Luka Doncic going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo? Yes, please. The two heavyweights will clash twice early in the season, which will serve as barometer for where this reconstructed Mavs roster stands amongst the league’s contenders. The Mavs’ 5-out offense has fared well against the Bucks during the Doncic era due to the Bucks’ conservative drop scheme. This matchup has produced some of Luka’s best games as a playmaker, including a 19-assist outing in the Bubble and a 15-assist game in a win against Milwaukee last season.

December 25, 2022: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ABC, 2:30 P.M. ET)

For the first time since 2011, the Mavericks are playing a Christmas game at home. This Christmas Day slot has been given to the Luka-LeBron matchup, and it will absolutely be worth ignoring your family after presents are opened to watch this one. Both the Mavericks and Lakers enter the seasons with questions on how their rosters will coalesce, and this will be an interesting test for both teams to determine how close they are to contention.

December 27, 2022: vs. New York Knicks (8:00 P.M. ET)

Shortly after Christmas, Jalen Brunson will make his return to Dallas after leaving in free agency to join the Knicks. Brunson’s departure still stinks considering his vital role as the second leading scorer on a team that made the Western Conference Finals. By all accounts, Brunson had great relationships with his teammates and the coaching staff, but it will be interesting to see how Mavs fans greet Brunson on his return to the American Airlines Center.

January 24, 2022: vs. Washington Wizards (8:30 P.M. ET)

Barring injury, this will be Kristaps Porzingis’ first appearance at the American Airlines Center since he was traded to the Wizards at the deadline last season. His return to Dallas shouldn’t bring the same animosity as his return to Madison Square Garden. While the trade was unexpected, the Porzingis deal brought role clarity and playmaking to the Maverick roster that propelled them to the Western Conference Finals, but that won’t make the first time Porzingis gets switched onto Doncic any less enticing.