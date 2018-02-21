The Mavs Released A Statement On A ‘Sports Illustrated’ Story Regarding Inappropriate Workplace Conduct

02.20.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Just two months ago, Sports Illustrated released a story detailing a number of allegations against Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and, shortly thereafter, word broke that the team would be put up for sale.

Now the Dallas Mavericks are seemingly making a move to preempt a piece of investigative journalism in the same general arena, as the team released a statement before the publication what they describe as an “upcoming Sports Illustrated article.”

So far, not much is known about what Sports Illustrated wrote, or are preparing to write, save for what details the Mavericks decided to release in their statement regarding the article. The statement details an allegation against “a former officer of the organization” that includes “various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years.” In addition, it indicates that the individual in question is no longer employed by the Mavericks organization and “outside counsel” has been retained to put together an investigation.

