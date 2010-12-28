Dallas overcomes Dirk’s injury, wins 17th out of 18

They don’t have the marquee name appeal of the Heat, the tradition of the Celtics, the quest for three-peat mystery of the Lakers, even the “How do they keep doing it?” intrigue of the Spurs. The Dallas Mavericks just keep winning games and keeping themselves in the conversation as arguably the best team in the NBA. Last night, on the road in Oklahoma City, the Mavs didn’t have Dirk Nowitzki (knee) for most of the game, didn’t have head coach Rick Carlisle (knee) for any of the game, and still knocked off the Thunder for their 17th win in 18 tries … Shawn Marion (20 pts, 9 rebs) picked up some of the points left on the table by Dirk, Caron Butler led the team with 21 points, and Jason Terry again took over in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kevin Durant 11-5 in the final frame … The critics won’t take the Mavs seriously if they’re still under the impression that Dirk is a playoff choker and the Mavs don’t play defense, but if you’re watching the team this year you’d know better. Dirk (and Terry) and been fourth-quarter monsters, Dallas is 11-1 on the road, and they shut down good offensive teams when they have to. The Thunder couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth quarter last night, going 4-for-18. Dallas is tougher than you think … Everyone is waiting for Gilbert Arenas to make the adjustment now that he is out of Washington and return to the player who once averaged close to 30 points a game. Maybe it’s time for a reality check. Arenas can still shoot, he’s still crafty and ballsy, but he doesn’t have the same explosiveness he once had. One time last night against the Nets, Arenas beat Kris Humphries off the dribble, only to have Lamar Odom‘s next brother-in-law block the shot. Arenas got the loose ball, fumbled it and missed a layup by about a foot … At the end of the first half, Arenas heaved a shot from his own foul-line. It hit the front rim, bounced over the backboard and off the shot clock, and fell back in. Because the shot clock is technically out of bounds, it didn’t count. But that didn’t stop Arenas from arguing for a solid 30 seconds as Stan Van Gundy tried to reign him in … Arenas finished with 9 points in Orlando’s win, where Dwight Howard posted 19 points, 13 boards and 6 blocks … Funny moment from the Nets announcers after Brandon Bass canned two straight jumpers: “He can’t miss! It’s like he’s fishing out there. I’m sorry. That was too much.” … There’s been a growing trend with the Clippers. Over their last couple of wins where they had to pull together and execute down the stretch, afterward one of the prominent players notes, “We wouldn’t have won this game earlier this year.” It’s like we’re watching a young promising team grow up before our eyes. Last night the Clips were up by one when Baron Davis got a steal and passed ahead to Blake Griffin (24 pts, 14 rebs) for a breakaway dunk with five seconds left to put L.A. up three. Ryan Gomes fouled Tyreke Evans (32 pts) on a three-pointer on the next possession, and Tyreke made the first two before missing the third. DeMarcus Cousins missed a follow attempt, and Tyreke missed a short jumper in the lane before the buzzer as L.A. escaped with the W … About an hour before last night’s Sixers/Warriors game, Andre Iguodala went to Doug Collins and told him he couldn’t play due to “sore legs.” Iguodala was reportedly feeling it Saturday after practice, but still played 40 minutes in the win over Denver the next night. But yesterday the pain was apparently too much. Don’t tell that to the Pennsylvania governor who made a big deal about our “nation of wussies” when the NFL moved the Eagles/Vikings game to Tuesday because of snow … Without A.I.2, the Sixers lost to Golden State. Dorell Wright had 28 points and 5 threes, and Monta Ellis had 22 and 12 dimes … Other stat lines from Monday: Stephen Jackson just missed a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 9 turnovers in Charlotte’s win over Detroit in Paul Silas‘ first game on the Bobcats bench; Zach Randolph put up 21 points and 8 rebounds as Memphis beat Toronto; Kevin Martin scored 20 points to lead Houston past Washington; Michael Beasley‘s 30 points helped Minnesota knock off New Orleans; Al Horford went for 18 points and 12 boards as Atlanta beat Milwaukee; and LaMarcus Aldridge’s 26 points helped Portland beat Utah … We’re out like gutting it out …
i dont know why the thunder are still considered an “elite team”. as a mater of fact, they are nothing more then trevor ariza, not BAD, but not good, just got a big name/reputation after a single playoff series.
its kinda like the rockets a couple years ago taking the lakers to 7 games after yao went down, ever since then the people of houston seem to think the rockets can be a contender with the team they have.
No mention of Iblocka’s monster blocks? His denial on Chandler was the best block of the season
Griffin is the second best PF in the L right now (behind Dirk, who’s arguably the best PLAYER in the nba).
Yeah, there I said it.
@mtx,
while Ibaka’s blocks were nice, I’m sure Javel McGee and Dwight Howard have had many more blocks that have been better…just this month alone. Lets not over state it. Nice couple of blks for Ibaka flaka flames though.
Millsap had a nasty bang on Aldridge last night. i love the way that dude plays.
Watching all those players from Portland go down is just hard to watch. I’ve never seen a team more cursed with injuries year in and year out. The Clippers are usually cursed with stupidity but looks like Griffin is changing all that.
@DIME
You guys were saying how Griffin can put up big numbers without it meaning anything but i disagree. His numbers are coming while he’s being double teamed and he’s making good passes, seems like if his teammates are hitting, then they win or have a really good chance of winning. But if Griffin doesn’t put up any numbers, his team has NO CHANCE at winning. Basically without that dude, combined with all those injuries to Kaman and Baron, they’d be the worse team in the NBA.
I’ve just heard best description of B.Celtics team = M.A.S.H.
They are walking hospital full of hilarious guys, and they always get the job done
Odom’s next brother in law?
hahahaha. we all know shorty loves dark meat; not white meat.
don’t you think you’re jumping the gun a little bit. Dirk is good, but don’t you think the best player title should go to someone who can play defense and have a more well rounded game too. Dirk is one of the top 5 offensive players. but I wouldn’t call him the best player.
@ Chicagorilla Dwight and Javel both make their highlight blocks as weakside defenders or just plain roaming and waiting for a guard to double pump. Ibaka’s block on Chandler was man to man, chest to chest, I’ve got bigger balls than you.
Nasty block at a key moment in the game. Then he had another that led to a Harden run out. Would you rather catch someone’s shot in midair, lose your dribble going up the court and give up 2 points anyway, or block it so that your team finishes the defensive possesion.
Your 3rd point is dead on. Without Blake Griffin they would be exactly like they were last year.
@ Heckler, you know that’s right!! Hilarious!
Damn man even if I say ‘arguably’, I still have to explain my case?
That was a soft estimate of who the best player on the NBA is. A really, really soft estimate. I really couldnt distinguish who the best REALLY is. I have Dirk, Bron, Rose, Amare, and probably Manu, but barely cause the Spurs are the best MACHINE in the nba, no specific player runs them.
And really the point of that post is about Griffin.
I dont think Dirk is a “traditional” 4 so I always have trouble with that statement. Ive never been really sure what to call him..
Dirk hasn’t had to hold the burden of carrying the Mavs this year. Jason Terry has been killing 4th quarters, he can be 0 for 10 going in the 4th then just doesn’t miss.
MVP is wide open this year, have to give it to Amare right now, Knicks have done better as well as Amare in carrying that team to date.
If Blake Griffin doesn’t make the All Star team, the coaches need to stop voting on the reserves.
“But if Griffin doesn’t put up any numbers, his team has NO CHANCE at winning. Basically without that dude, combined with all those injuries to Kaman and Baron, they’d be the worse team in the NBA.”
but before griffin emerged as the monster that he is, kaman/davis/gordon were considered the top 3 players on the clippers… i’d venture to say that if you take 2 out of three top players on any nba team, it drops them to the worst team in the league right away… imagine if lebron and wade are out, paul pierce and kg, tony parker and duncan…
but yeah, griffin for all star… all the way…
who is having a better season and more deserving of being a (west) allstar reserve: blake griffin or kevin love?
…and fans, please do NOT vote tim duncan in as a starter
heckler
agree he shouldnt start but i think he should be on the bench with manu and possibly even parker (spurs should get two allstars)
kevin love gets the spot imo if we have to choose one but i wouldnt mind if any of them didnt make it those records are bad.
hell the nba needs to slide td and gasol to center for the allstar game what is this crap top 3
yao
bynum
haywood
wtf????
@ Ian
you think Tim Duncan has performed like an allstar this year?
your bugging!
only way timmy makes it is if they put him on the ballot as a center. and even then its ‘iffy’.
heckler
well you skipped what i posted after i mentioned parker. the spurs because of their record (if it holds up) should get at least two allstars. now if its not duncan who are they sending??? blair or splitter??
Isn’t it funny how a couple of years ago LeBron was Spider-Man and now he’s Venom? Dude needs P.R. people bad, and I don’t mean his homies from high school.
Just throwing that out there with this “Contraction-gate” bulls**t…
Blake Griffin or Kevin Love in the All-Star Game. Would you rather see a monster dunk or a well executed box out? Unless Kevin Love is grabbing rebounds off of the top of the backboard, I don’t want to see him in an All-star game.
Does he deserve to be recognized as an exceptional player at his position? Yes! All-star game, NO!
I know 10 Sophomores who want to see Griffin in the big boy game too.
@first
yeh just watched the block again and no it wasn’t a man to man block. Ibaka came over from the weak side like a good shot blocker does. I’ve seen McGee and Howard snatch the ball out the air or pin it on the back board. Hell even Tyreke Evans blocked Blake Griffin from behind last night and that was a better block than this one. I like Ibaka and all, but lets not exaggerate the greatness of this play.
@Heckler
Are you just looking at Duncans numbers? If so consider that it’s in about 28min per game. Usually he plays 35-40 in his career as most stars do. the fact that Tim is doing that along with having Parker, Manu, and RJ all getting theirs is why I consider him an allstar. You have to give him some respect for being a legend in the game also. It’s why Kareem was still being put into ASGs back in the late 80’s. So if Duncan is listed as a Center, he is the 2nd best center after Pau Gasol (who’s been playing center since Bynum was out).
Uh, there is a difference between the fourth quarter and the playoffs. Dirk and the Mav’s can win all the fourth quarter games they want in the regular season, but I’m buying the sudden transformation into playoff superheros.
@ Heckler. That’s a really tough choice because both those dudes are the sole reasons their respective teams are getting any Ws as well as recognition. I say who ever leads their teams to more wins than the other. I think that’s the only fair assessment you can make
@first&foremost
i think the all star is a award for the best players in the league, not a show for the public. if u think that a guy who doesnt make crazy dunks or catch alley oops deserve to play the all star game, so before u take away k-love you have to take away TD from all the all star games he played
btw, I HATE when people say that a player doesnt deserve to be in the allstar game ’cause his team’s record id bad! its all star game 4 gods sake! not the mvp trophey! the best players on the league must be in!!! to the hell if the player if awesome and his team stinks!
So here’s a question for the DIME people. How do you determine the best player. Is it the person who has the greatest amount of influence on the game or the player who puts up the best numbers? I call it the Kobe/Shaq debate. When they played together, at one point Kobe was putting up great scoring numbers while Shaq had a greater influence on the game all around. Or does there have to be a balance between the two?
I personally look at how that player can affect the game plan of the other team, how the shots they take affect their team or the other team, what else can they do besides score, and how dominant can they be when the game is on the line (ie 5min and under in the 4th).
This is one of the reasons why I been considering DWade the best player in the L the past couple seasons. Kobe and Lebron are right there, but too many times Kobe has his own agenda and LBJ just doesn’t have the IQ all the time. I realize this criteria also puts my boys Rose, Durant and Westbrook out of the convo but i don’t think they should be in it yet anyway.
Also this year I have to say that Deron Williams has seem to have stepped up as the best all around player in the NBA IMO. CP3 is right there also but has slipped as of late. Kobe, LBJ and WAde are all close also, but I still have them behind Dwight Howard. Just taking into account their situations (Kobe, Bron, Wade all have current all star teammates) Howard, Williams, and CP3 have the hardest task yet are still producing.
regarding Arenas, since when does taking a lot of shots equal sweet stroke? Arenas has always been a streak shooter
Turk looks a lot better playing alongside Howard
@ Ian
wouldn’t it be better for the old ass spurs to have no all-stars so they can get extra rest?
cynic
i dont really care who goes never been a fan of the nba allstar game but yeah i rather they all stayed in san ant.
cesar
well sorry man but this isnt baseball and all teams need to be represented besides in baseball you can be the best and your team can still suck. if you are an allstar in the nba you can make your team at least have decent something the clips are not and when you are in a bad team your stats are better than what you really are (in general im not talking griffin i think hes great) so if player a avgs a few less pts and rbs than player b and hes on one of the top team player a should get the nod imo.
dirk for mvp
@Cesar Tim Duncan is deserving of being honored as the best at his position all those years by being voted into the game. However, for the purpose of the game it does not match his style. People play around in All-star games. I’m not trying to see Duncan hold the ball for 17 seconds waiting for the defense to clear out as he masterfully executes a bank shot. Just like the Pro bowl doesn’t benefit bump n corners, 3-4 lineman and outside linebackers, tight ends, and fullbacks; those types of games aren’t meant for everyone.
You want excitement in an All-star game, pass off the backboard, throwing it off people’s head, unnecessary no look extra passes, 3’s from the hash mark, and of course jaw dropping dunks. You don’t want the game littered with a bunch of below the rim players. Al Jefferson deserved to go a few years ago but what would he have added to the game?
Which highlight would you rather see: An alley oop or a fundamental box out which lead to a put back. 2 points is two points but this is a game designed to show off athleticism… not fundamentals. BG over K-Love and Timmy for the All-star game.
@Chigorrilla
Last post and I’m done. Yes Ibaka came from the weakside to block the shot. Look closely and that was his man to begin with. A 4-5 screen on the wing, Ibaka showed and got back in time to guard the rim. He didn’t have a guard run in front of Tyson to force an awkward shot. Two men entered, and only one survived.
Had he been in the position and then missed the block… It would have been a monster dunk by Chandler.
Aight, Dwight and Javell can make their own mixtapes with the blocks they have but this one wasn’t a slouch. Chandler is over 7 feet with monkey arms and has finished around the rim a few times.
No disrespect.