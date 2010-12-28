Dallas overcomes Dirk’s injury, wins 17th out of 18

They don’t have the marquee name appeal of the Heat, the tradition of the Celtics, the quest for three-peat mystery of the Lakers, even the “How do they keep doing it?” intrigue of the Spurs. The Dallas Mavericks just keep winning games and keeping themselves in the conversation as arguably the best team in the NBA. Last night, on the road in Oklahoma City, the Mavs didn’t have Dirk Nowitzki (knee) for most of the game, didn’t have head coach Rick Carlisle (knee) for any of the game, and still knocked off the Thunder for their 17th win in 18 tries … Shawn Marion (20 pts, 9 rebs) picked up some of the points left on the table by Dirk, Caron Butler led the team with 21 points, and Jason Terry again took over in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kevin Durant 11-5 in the final frame … The critics won’t take the Mavs seriously if they’re still under the impression that Dirk is a playoff choker and the Mavs don’t play defense, but if you’re watching the team this year you’d know better. Dirk (and Terry) and been fourth-quarter monsters, Dallas is 11-1 on the road, and they shut down good offensive teams when they have to. The Thunder couldn’t buy a bucket in the fourth quarter last night, going 4-for-18. Dallas is tougher than you think … Everyone is waiting for Gilbert Arenas to make the adjustment now that he is out of Washington and return to the player who once averaged close to 30 points a game. Maybe it’s time for a reality check. Arenas can still shoot, he’s still crafty and ballsy, but he doesn’t have the same explosiveness he once had. One time last night against the Nets, Arenas beat Kris Humphries off the dribble, only to have Lamar Odom‘s next brother-in-law block the shot. Arenas got the loose ball, fumbled it and missed a layup by about a foot … At the end of the first half, Arenas heaved a shot from his own foul-line. It hit the front rim, bounced over the backboard and off the shot clock, and fell back in. Because the shot clock is technically out of bounds, it didn’t count. But that didn’t stop Arenas from arguing for a solid 30 seconds as Stan Van Gundy tried to reign him in … Arenas finished with 9 points in Orlando’s win, where Dwight Howard posted 19 points, 13 boards and 6 blocks … Funny moment from the Nets announcers after Brandon Bass canned two straight jumpers: “He can’t miss! It’s like he’s fishing out there. I’m sorry. That was too much.” … There’s been a growing trend with the Clippers. Over their last couple of wins where they had to pull together and execute down the stretch, afterward one of the prominent players notes, “We wouldn’t have won this game earlier this year.” It’s like we’re watching a young promising team grow up before our eyes. Last night the Clips were up by one when Baron Davis got a steal and passed ahead to Blake Griffin (24 pts, 14 rebs) for a breakaway dunk with five seconds left to put L.A. up three. Ryan Gomes fouled Tyreke Evans (32 pts) on a three-pointer on the next possession, and Tyreke made the first two before missing the third. DeMarcus Cousins missed a follow attempt, and Tyreke missed a short jumper in the lane before the buzzer as L.A. escaped with the W … About an hour before last night’s Sixers/Warriors game, Andre Iguodala went to Doug Collins and told him he couldn’t play due to “sore legs.” Iguodala was reportedly feeling it Saturday after practice, but still played 40 minutes in the win over Denver the next night. But yesterday the pain was apparently too much. Don’t tell that to the Pennsylvania governor who made a big deal about our “nation of wussies” when the NFL moved the Eagles/Vikings game to Tuesday because of snow … Without A.I.2, the Sixers lost to Golden State. Dorell Wright had 28 points and 5 threes, and Monta Ellis had 22 and 12 dimes … Other stat lines from Monday: Stephen Jackson just missed a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 9 turnovers in Charlotte’s win over Detroit in Paul Silas‘ first game on the Bobcats bench; Zach Randolph put up 21 points and 8 rebounds as Memphis beat Toronto; Kevin Martin scored 20 points to lead Houston past Washington; Michael Beasley‘s 30 points helped Minnesota knock off New Orleans; Al Horford went for 18 points and 12 boards as Atlanta beat Milwaukee; and LaMarcus Aldridge’s 26 points helped Portland beat Utah … We’re out like gutting it out …