Dallas Pushes The Lakers One Step Closer To Extinction

#Atlanta Hawks #Charles Barkley #Kobe Bryant #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #Blake Griffin
05.05.11 7 years ago 96 Comments
Last night, Dallas took the Lakers’ panic temperature and shot that thing through the roof. It’s all about faith now. Faith, and a whole lot of drugs. Something needs to wake up Pau Gasol and slow down Dirk Nowitzkiand J.J. Barea? What? The little guy was the difference in the second half of Dallas’ 93-81 Game 2 win, completely taking over the fourth quarter. We’ve heard the Mavs were as soft as cupcakes for nearly a decade now. Well, someone definitely left them joints in the oven too long. This team is playing hard as a rock … Don’t the Mavericks have this sneaky way of playing well without actually looking like they are? The Lakers came out executing offensively, yet every time we checked the score, the Mavs were still up. We kept wondering who scores on this team outside of Dirk (24 points) and his fadeaway. The answer: everybody. It’s Shawn Marion hitting awkward runners, Jason Kidd spotting up for threes and whoever else in the royal blue that might contribute that night. In the first half, as we all waited on Jason Terry, DeShawn Stevenson knocked down a few threes and Tyson Chandler got vertical … While the Lakers tried to establish the interior with Andrew Bynum (18 points, 13 rebounds) and safely remove Dirk from Pau Gasol‘s (13 points, 10 rebounds) brain, the good Kobe Bryant came to play (23 points). It was the high-post fade, the 19-foot face-up, the baseline J. But it wasn’t enough, mostly because Steve Blake and the rest of L.A. couldn’t sniff a three (2-for-20) … In all seriousness, does Pau have mono? What’s the deal? Son must’ve had his heart stolen by his brother … The Lakers were down six going into the fourth when Barea (12 points) literally took over the game. When both teams went small, he got into the paint whenever he felt like it. When JJ left, it was Dirk time. There’s not a whole lot to say about his fallback 19-foot and-1 with less than three minutes left, except “good” and “clutch.” The Lakers are headed to (Don’t Mess With) Texas Friday for a Game 3 down 0-2. Could this be the beginning of the end? … Somewhere deep in Florida, Dwight Howard is smirking right now, knowing he’s 48 minutes closer to being a Laker … Read more to hear about how Josh Smith gets no love and the official ROY press conference

