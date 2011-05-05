Dallas Pushes The Lakers One Step Closer To Extinction

Last night, Dallas took the Lakers’ panic temperature and shot that thing through the roof. It’s all about faith now. Faith, and a whole lot of drugs. Something needs to wake up Pau Gasol and slow down Dirk Nowitzki…and J.J. Barea? What? The little guy was the difference in the second half of Dallas’ 93-81 Game 2 win, completely taking over the fourth quarter. We’ve heard the Mavs were as soft as cupcakes for nearly a decade now. Well, someone definitely left them joints in the oven too long. This team is playing hard as a rock … Don’t the Mavericks have this sneaky way of playing well without actually looking like they are? The Lakers came out executing offensively, yet every time we checked the score, the Mavs were still up. We kept wondering who scores on this team outside of Dirk (24 points) and his fadeaway. The answer: everybody. It’s Shawn Marion hitting awkward runners, Jason Kidd spotting up for threes and whoever else in the royal blue that might contribute that night. In the first half, as we all waited on Jason Terry, DeShawn Stevenson knocked down a few threes and Tyson Chandler got vertical … While the Lakers tried to establish the interior with Andrew Bynum (18 points, 13 rebounds) and safely remove Dirk from Pau Gasol‘s (13 points, 10 rebounds) brain, the good Kobe Bryant came to play (23 points). It was the high-post fade, the 19-foot face-up, the baseline J. But it wasn’t enough, mostly because Steve Blake and the rest of L.A. couldn’t sniff a three (2-for-20) … In all seriousness, does Pau have mono? What’s the deal? Son must’ve had his heart stolen by his brother … The Lakers were down six going into the fourth when Barea (12 points) literally took over the game. When both teams went small, he got into the paint whenever he felt like it. When JJ left, it was Dirk time. There’s not a whole lot to say about his fallback 19-foot and-1 with less than three minutes left, except “good” and “clutch.” The Lakers are headed to (Don’t Mess With) Texas Friday for a Game 3 down 0-2. Could this be the beginning of the end? … Somewhere deep in Florida, Dwight Howard is smirking right now, knowing he’s 48 minutes closer to being a Laker … Read more to hear about how Josh Smith gets no love and the official ROY press conference
Dirk is THE LAKER BREAKER.
I realized last night, I’m a spoiled fan. The Lakers are down 2-0 and I’m still completely convinced the lakers are still going to win this series
@ Cynic: I’m not a Laker fan, but I also think they will pull through in the end.
Still think the Lakers will win this, but really, fuck all the excuses. The Mavs went to LA, took care of business, and won. The Lakers played flat, end of story.
Most LA fans here hate Austin Burton’s Bron-love based on their posts, but the moment you use excuses, you became like Burton, the Legendary Apologist. So fuck the excuses.
i think the hawks might be better with josh smith on the bench…
I’m a die hard Lakers fan; have been one since forever. But I think the window has closed to the three peat goal. Dallas is looking strong and Kobe is the only one giving me anything. Bynum came to play tonight, but was outplayed in Game 1 by Chandler. Pau STILL hasn’t shown up in the playoffs, and the Lakers bench couldn’t hit the bottom of the ocean if they were standing there.
Ok. I think Jerry Buss did not sign up for this. 91 mio payroll and out in the second round? If they get ousted in the second round be ready to see the Lakers team being put into a coffin. Meaning all 4 startes Bynum, Gasol, Artest and Odom (who is basically a starter) being on the trading block. Kobe will not be on the trading block cause he is untradebable because he is too expensive the the stuff he brings. Additionally the the Lakers then will not coninue the triangle and therefore go for an outisde coach.
With all saying this I still believe the lakers come through. Put probalby will be too exhausted for the western fianls…
nice smack today, keep up the good work
Dallas can definitely beat the Memphlahoma Grunder
Wow,this is how we’ve been making most teams feel.Sux right now.
Congrats dallas and especially Dirk.You beat us fair n square again.Dallas,if you win this series you better win that chip for real.Dirk’s a beast..I was groaning every time he touched the ball.’Nobody here can guard me’..you can tell that was his mindset.which bring me to..
Fluckin PAU !! Dude,these are the playoffs ! Why in God’s name are you passing out of single coverage on the block with Shawn marion behind you ? why ?why? WHY ?!Me and the boys had B-52 shots for every time he did this against anyone but tyson chandler..u don’t wanna do that and have to work the next day.trust me.
And Blake,the aim of the game is to penetrate their defense,not how many you can hoist up.Smarten up.Lakers defensive rotations were atrocious to say the least.And to add insult to injury,we are being killed by a team whose main point guard is someone Fisher can actually keep up with.
Ron,seriously,as many issues as we are having on defense?why would you do that with the game pretty much decided ?FUCK!!!! Ok,done venting.See you guys in dallas.Bonjour.
“In all seriousness, does Pau have mono? What’s the deal? Son must’ve had his heart stolen by his brother ”
^^^ Nice one, Dime. The witty remarks are slowing coming back.
Lakers gotta wake up. Kudos to the Mavs for bringing their A-game to the Lakers. They look very good… and IN Lakerland too.
Pau is playing scared. Hopefully the hostile environment in Dallas will make him realize it’s the playoffs. Dumbass.
D-Rose is ridiculous. Can’t say that enough.
It’s now very possible we have a Dallas Miami finale, which would be ironic and full of memories.
Miami is now the clear favorite to win it all. Wasn’t that supposed to be the season’s whole story ?
Guess the trade i suggested months ago aint lookin too stupid now(artest and bynum for R.LEWIS n Mcgee) 0-15 frm 3 need i say more
Can we get the old Smack writer back?
all you Lakers fans sit down and shut the FUCK UP.
this series aint over, but we’ll take 2-0 headin back home. Dallas BITCH.
#MAVS
happy cinco de mayo
@ #13 Why on earth would you want McGee instead of Bynum? Because he has 1 more block per game? Everything else, Bynum is better at, while actually having a clue on offense.
And how would Rashard Lewis help from the bench? Guy had a good outside shot but has been pretty useless for the last 2 1/2 yrs.
Easy there Arno. The series’ aren’t over yet. Anything could happen.
And how is Miami “the clear favorite” now?? Dallas beat the reigning champs twice in LA.
I guess the Heat beating last year’s runner-up without a center in at home is more impressive to you than Dallas walking into LA and stealing 2 games.
^ that’s comical
kg nope
webber nope
gasol nope
dirk is the second best pf this generation and easily the the best pf right now in the nba.
btw what the fuck is up with the laker fans booing gasol and some of the lakers after three straight finals the fans shouldnt have done that shit who knows if they will see the team again this season. if there are 4 lakers the fans cant boo they are kobe , fisher , odom and gasol.
”Barkley trying to pronounce Kyle Korver’s name was unintentional comedy.”
Charles Barkley trying to pronounce ANYTHING is unintentional comedy(so is Magic Johnson).
Good win by Chicago. I dont know if its just me but DRose seems a little less aggressive since tweakin his ankle against Indiana. Can’t blame him though. And is there a way for us to trade YMCJ Watson for JJ Barea? Like right now? Please?
Lakers, you’re done. Pau just cant guard the Diggler. No Ron Artest for Game 3(if he isnt suspended then the L is officially rigged) and Andrew Bynum saying the team has trust issues…yeah, you’re done.
Mavs in 2. Yeah I said it…
I dont blame Pau.. i blame the laker’s non existent bench (apart from odom) who couldn’t guard, shoot, pass.. nothing.. it was horrid
They better step up…
who would’ve thought a puerto rican would be the kobe killer..!!
Im definitely not a Mavs fan (only cause Cuban makes me sick) but they definitely get a bum rap. They outplayed the world champs at home a fair number of people still expect LA to come out on top.
The odds are clearly against LA but the Mavs have underperormed as a team for so long that everyone expects them to choke. I think they luck out this year and will get to the finals again….and lose! LOL
MIAMI IS CLEARLY THE FAV? Have you been drinking???? They might beat Boston but chi-town is a diff story….clear? In the words of Joe Beast NO!!
Snoop Dogg’s status: “Artest n odom need 2 take gasol soft ass 2 the rucker n the off season so he can get sum hood n his game! We vulnerable w him playn that soft!!”
LA has picked the wrong time to start slummin’
You have to consider the Mavs as a favorite if they have beaten the Champs on their floor and beat the Heat during the season twice when the Heat were actually playing well.
They also had a stretch of handing the Thunder some Ls.
the Bulls played like $h!t again, but this time they made ATL play worse than $h!t. Thats how you win in the playoffs.
Fluck Jeff Teague, man that dude was coming at our guards head. And it seems like no one has a scouting report on dude or something. I’ll admit i didnt think he could shoot that well, apparently he’s worked on his game.
If the Bulls can pull out this series without injuries, and the Heat do the same with Bos. We could be in store for an epic playoff battle between Rose and Wade. Playing vs Atl will prepare the Bulls well for the Heat and Bos has the same Defensive strategy as the Bulls do. Thibs will out coach Spo, but Mia has the talent advantage. I just need Bos and Atl to die like dogs.
L.A. is in trouble.
@Ian,
Dirk is good, even great at times, but lets leave it at that. You going way overboard
btw what the fuck is up with the laker fans booing gasol and some of the lakers after three straight finals the fans shouldnt have done that shit
^^^^^6
i agree, the Lakers fans sounded like some spoiled bitches. I’m a die hard Mavs fan and i think our crowd is weak but L.A fans are the worst. Back to back champs and you can’t cheer your team when they need it the most? Are you not entertained?? OKC has the best crowd by FAR
Oh Snap,
Next game is going to be sick, we going to get bad Kobe and see 30+ shots, it’s going to me heroic or complete disaster.
Good job SMACK writer, definite improvement!!
lmao man please tell me somebody saw ej’s neat-o-stat of the night?? Look it up ASAP or someone please post a link Chuck and kenny are hilarious!
Paula Gasol need to take that tampon out his ass and man up.
LOL @ Memphaloma Grunder
Dirk is killing them, even when he doesn’t do anything he was allowing Barea free passes down the lane because nobody would switch off Dirk and would rather see a layup than Dirk shooting.
Rose is sick and Boozer just sucks!
Somebody needs to post Charles hitting that shot and losing the club face. I was LMFAO when Kenny started yelling “Stinky Leg” when Charles was swinging, that was hysterical!
As a Laker fan, last night was shockin. Edge of my seat all night waitin for a 3, waitin for Pau to just get mad.
Finally, a game where Kobe needed to just start chuckin and he was feedin Pau…I understand we need Pau movin forward, but you can work on that shit with the series @ 1-1, not down 0-2. I wouldn’t be one of the fools booin him…..but I understand lol.
Dirk Nowitzki is the most unguardable big IN THE LEAGUE. You can’t run out on him cuz he can put it on the floor; you can’t back off cuz he don’t miss; you can’t push him outta the post cuz that sets up his fallaway j; you can’t double cuz now he findin cutters…Damn glad Phil’s coachin and not me cuz Dirk is a problem right now. Dude’s never been so focused. Announcers were right: Everytime he got the rock, I was already shakin my head. Then when we finally slow him down, Barea goes Chris Paul in game 1…
Most important game of the last 4 seasons comin up so we’ll see if we still wanna get it. Kobe might need to follow Kenny’s advice and match dirk shot-for-shot and let the chips fall where they may.
Lamar and Oden need to earn the love they been gettin all season and put some fear into Dallas. Kobe and Bynum been the mvps these playoffs and the small forward, power forward positions and bench been lackin. Not good if DFish been our 3rd best player these playoffs.
One more thing, Leroy Green needs to shut the fuck up. Your sorry ass squad won 50 games for 11 straight years and only got to the finals once and conference finals twice, now you up 2-0 in a 2nd round series and you wanna come out the neck. Here’s some free advice, shut the fuck up and sit the fuck down till you’ve actually accomplished somethin.
Sorry for the cussin, dimefam…
Go Dallas! Glad to see my dude Dirk getting his shine on against the back-to-back champs. For those that didn’t know Dirk plays BETTER in the playoffs than he does in the regular season. Go check the numbers
My Hawks need to get their act together (Josh Smith more than anyone). Had a chance to put the Bulls on their heels with a hobbled Derrick Rose and a disappearing Carlos Boozer with a 2-0 lead and dropped the ball. We miss Kirk Hinrich bad but I’m glad to see Jeff Teague stepping his game up like that.
@yomamma – yeah that trade would still be stupid, R. Lewis was shut down so basically McGee for Bynum/Artest – yeah that’s great STFU!
@Ian – Dirk is my favorite player (as some people here probably know) but he isn’t the best power forward of this generation is his own state, let alone the whole league. I’ll give him #2, but Timmy’s got #1 locked up dude.
Laker fans in general, not all, are lame. Two of my buddies have written them off this year already. They are tired of Phil, tired of the triangle, and not LOVING anyone on the team. They loved Magic, Worthy, Coop, Kareem, and want to love Bynum, deal with Kobe, and beg for Fish to play 15 minutes tops. I get it.
@ K Dizzle
Great post, bud. But it was hard for me to get past this typo….
“Lamar and Oden need to earn the love they been gettin all season”
Usually I can decipher the intent of a typo, but I was like a skipping record reading that line over, and over, and over again. Lol
But then you caught me back when you opened up on Leroy Green. Cosign that like a mutherfukker. I’d hold my tongue if I were you Mr Green. I don’t think I need to remind you of the 2006 Finals. Weren’t they up 2-0 then too? Wait till your team seals the 4th win before you start gloating. Your team has a history of sucking when it comes down to it.
@ Island – pretty sure Ian said, “2nd best of his generation, best RIGHT NOW”, which I cosign. I think we’re all in agreement though that the best PF of the 2000s was Tim Duncan.
I love the Lakers fans on this site, but in general, you’re right. I have a couple friends here in MD who like them…why? Come on now, be honest, most “Lakers fans” haven’t seen a game since Shaq left haha. Ditto Boston/Miami fans.
Ok…. I’m not gonna say anything about the lakers cuz it’s already been said… I’m not gonna get on the D Rose dick riding band wagon cuz I’ve yet to see a team where your point gaurd is your best scorer win a chip… But I do want to say that y’all need to lay the f off of J Smoove… Yeah his offense last night was garbage and he should do his work in the post instead of jacking up jumpers..But he gave Boozer the biz on the other end! Boozer sorry ass couldn’t get one good look without J putting it three rows back! I would love that kid on my team simply for the defensive prescence.. He shouldn’t need to score with Joe “have a baby by me girl, be a millionare” Johnson and Jamal “I know I can make this 40 foot iso play work” Crawford…
Best thing about seeing the Lakers go down by 2, is seeing their fans go through the different stages of panic. Some want to blow up the team, some want to lynch guys, some start booing (a team that has been SUCCESSFUL, and you booing? WTF?) and some sit there w/ that false confidence about how it’s alllllll part of the plan. It’s hilarious watching the shit.
K Dizzle
“Lamar and Oden need to earn the love they been gettin all season and put some fear into Dallas.” Is that a multiple personality joke? If so, nice, I laughed!
Here’s the worst part: The Lakers haven’t even forced Dallas to play their best game yet! Stick a fork in Pau because that “mutha” is done. Desperate times – though Kobe won’t admit it – call for desperate measures: Bring Trey and Pau off the bench. Trey is a better shooter at the Point and Odom needs to start. Speaking of Odom: Dude is the only other player on that squad who can create his own shot. He can easily go “coast to coast” against this team and to the “cup” anytime he wants but he doesn’t. Forget about defense because you can barely defend against this team. You’re going to have to points on the board – PERIOD. Less 3-pt shooting (2-20, I rest my case) and hit your fucking free throws! All L.A. has to do is win the next 2 on the road. They’re the 3rd best in the league when it comes to road wins right behind Dallas. This can still get done. Come back to L.A. 2-2 and then we have another shot at winning a best of 3 series. Like Kobe said: “To make history, you have to do historic things.”
@control — “Best thing about seeing the Lakers go down by 2, is seeing their fans go through the different stages of panic.”
I personally like the, “We’ll be fine, we haven’t even been playing hard yet” line of thinking.
But you know what the WORST part is (if you don’t like the Lakers)? Even when they’re down 0-2 and have dropped those 2 at home, you STILL can’t declare them dead. They’re just like the Spurs in that you can never confidently count them out until it’s over.
can we have a feature article on what either team needs to do to win the games? These series have been as intense as finals series, and I think that they warrant analyses.
And for the “conspiracy theorists:” Win or lose, Phil still finishes on top and Kobe still has one less ring than MJ!
@dag – yeah, I saw that after the fact. I’m retarded. I’ll mail off a written apology.
I’m still convinced that the Mavs are gonna cough this series up. Let’s hope they stay true to their soft reputation.
Booing is understandable, if your team is playing like crap and letting JJ Barea run through you like hes on NBA Jam turbo power up.
If Duncan is the clear cut number 1. Dirk ARGUABLY number 2. Where does KG fit in that generation?
Is it just me who realize that Dirk cannot make a tough lay-up. He makes tough shots but either gets blocked, stripped or miss the shot when he drives so if I am LA I would try to let him penetrate more. This is a jump shooting team. Having said that “Go Dallas”! We want to see a new champ.
AB
Yeah, I agree. I STILL don’t believe the Spurs are done, I wake up in the morning and look at the box scores and expect to see the Thunder playing the Spurs instead of Griz. It’s also Dallas LA is playing against…they have a small history of fucking shit up when it looks like they have it in the bag.
chicagorilla
i know you like garnett more but please give me a dude that can actually do something with the ball in crunch time something kg has never done.