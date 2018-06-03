Getty Image

Damarious Randall has just over 154,000 followers on Twitter, but last week, he sent a tweet that defied the odds in surpassing one million retweets in four days. What was Randall’s secret? Easy: Make a seemingly-innocuous doable promise if the tweet had gained as much traction as he had expected. However, that quickly turned into an impossible promise: Buying and sending over one million NBA jerseys.

Because of the viralness of the tweet, you likely already know its contents, but here it is anyway.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Randall’s confidence in the Golden State Warriors defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals — a sentiment echoed by essentially anyone who watches basketball or has even overhead a single conversation about the playoffs — caused him to make an error in at least estimation, if not judgment. “I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s [sic] this a jersey…” if the Cavs win the championship, proclaimed Randall.

What were his odds of ever accomplishing that?