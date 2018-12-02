Warriors Center Damian Jones Tore His Pectoral Muscle Against Detroit

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are slowly getting healthy again, with Steph Curry rejoining the team on Saturday night, Draymond Green expected back fairly soon, and DeMarcus Cousins targeting sometime after Christmas for his debut as a Warrior.

That’s the good news for the two-time defending champs, because without their stars all in the lineup together they’ve looked pretty uneven. Unfortunately, on Saturday in a loss to the Pistons in Detroit, the Warriors suffered another blow to their depth, this time in the frontcourt where they’re already a bit light.

Center Damian Jones, who has been starting in place of Draymond Green, left after 20 minutes of play and on Sunday the team announced the young big man would be out for extended time after tearing his left pectoral muscle.