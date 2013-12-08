Damian Lillard Assures Dime He’s Not Scared Of Anybody

Earlier this past week when the Blazers beat the Thunder, we called attention to some smack Russell Westbrook was talking to Blazers coach Terry Stotts. He was informing him Damian Lillard shouldn’t be scared after Russ scored on him in the post. Dame read our post, and wants us â€” and everyone â€” to know that he’s “never been scared… OF NOBODY.”

Here’s Dame’s response on Twitter:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Just so Lillard knows, we’re huge fans of his here at Dime, and we couldn’t happier about Portland’s surprising 17-3 start to the season. We’ve noted their improved bench, and after defeating first Indiana and then Westbrook’s Thunder at home this past week, you can’t sleep on the biggest run in the Northwest since Rip City was flourishing under Brandon Roy.

Friday night was no different as the Blazers rattled off 17 three-pointers on their way to beating lowly Utah 130-98 at the rollicking Moda Center. Lillard was super efficient in the win, scoring 21 points on just 9 shots and dishing six assists in 29 minutes of action.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dame and the Blazers aren’t scared of anybody in the big bad West, nor should they be. They’ve got the best record in the Western Conference as they look to extend their 4-game winning streak when Dallas visits tonight.

What do you think of Dame’s response?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.