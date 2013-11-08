Put Up Or Shut Up: Damian Lillard, Blazers Know Defense Is The Key

There’s no question that the Portland Trail Blazers made significant upgrades to their roster over the summer. They added a more formidable frontcourt presence in, a highly serviceable backup point guard in, and a potentially intriguing prospect in. Through a series of carefully-orchestrated moves, general managermanaged to not only bolster a bench rotation that was literally the worst in the league last season, he did it without breaking the bank or coughing up any valuable assets. Depending on how the season progresses, he could find himself in the discussion for Executive of the Year.

But despite addressing some of their more pressing concerns, questions remain as to whether this team has enough depth to challenge for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference. The main point of concern is the team’s well-documented defensive struggles, which stemmed in part from the aforementioned lack of roster depth, but was also endemic among their franchise stars.

Collectively, the Blazers ranked near the bottom of the league in all major defensive categories last season. They were 26th overall defensively, allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions. They ranked 21st in opponents points per game, giving up 100.7, and they were 9-31 when opponents scored 101 points or more. They ranked 28th in steals, 26th in blocks and 24th in rebounds.

No one is more aware of these shortfalls than head coach Terry Stotts, who has the unenviable task of establishing his team’s identity on defense this year.

“When I was in Milwaukee as an assistant,” Stotts said, “George [Karl] is a defensive coach, and he really wanted to have a defensive team, but the truth of the matter is that we had Sam Cassell, Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson, and we were an offensive-oriented team, and that was the way we needed to play to win. Denver last year, they had their identity. A lot of times, it’s a give and take until that identity is formed, and a lot of times it’s formed because of the success that you have.”

Through four regular season games, the jury is still out on the current incarnation of the team, but after two home games against projected Western Conference powerhouses â€“ the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets â€“ a few trends have started to emerge. One noticeable change has been a renewed commitment to rebounding that extends beyond just the frontcourt players like LaMarcus Aldridge and Lopez.

“We all need to rebound to help our bigs out,” Wesley Matthews said. “The faster we get the ball, the faster we can get it up the court. If a guard can rebound, that’s one less pass needed to advance the ball up court.”

In their win against the Nuggets last week, Matthews came up with 12 rebounds, and in their home opener against the Spurs, Damian Lillard had seven rebounds of his own while Nic Batum grabbed 12 en route to his third career triple-double.

“We need to rebound as a team,” Stotts said. “You see Nic get double-figure rebounds twice, and Wes had double-figure rebounds (against Denver). If you force more jump shots, there’s going to be a lot more rebounds, and the guards can come back and get those. We had a pretty good preseason with our rebounding and our defense. I think for us to be a better defensive team, one we have to force more missed shots, and then we have to rebound those missed shots. It’s really not complicated. I think they go hand-in-hand.”

Lillard, in particular, has made rebounding one of his top priorities this season.

“We want to be a defensive-minded team,” he said, “and on other teams’ possessions we gotta go down there and crack down and help our bigs rebound. I think we’ve done a great job of it so far.”

The Blazers held their own on the boards against a lethargic Spurs team Saturday night, edging them out 39 to 34, but they also showed notable growth in several other key areas early on.

The Spurs, normally a lights out three-pointing shooting team, were held to just four total attempts in the first half (making none), shot 39 percent from the field, got just 14 points in the paint, and were held to zero fast-break points.

“We took care of the rim,” Stotts said. “We took care of the threes. Two-thirds of their shots were midrange jump shots. They only took four threes. The first half was an excellent first half.”

Though the Spurs came alive in the second half, a balanced effort on both sides of the floor helped keep them at bay. Newly-acquired center Lopez was particularly solid in his matchup against Tim Duncan (despite giving up 24 points), and the key was staying out of foul trouble. In fact, Duncan didn’t get to the free throw line at all. The Spurs as a unit took just eight total free throws, converting only five of them for a forgettable 62.5 percent mark from the line. Lopez also had a big block on Duncan down the stretch after the Spurs battled back to within striking distance.

“Like I said, you gotta make him [Duncan] work,” Lopez said. “He’s gonna get his shots, and at that point, I think, I didn’t have any fouls, or maybe one foul, so I knew I could be a bit more aggressive.”

Lopez as the defensive anchor in the paint allowed Aldridge to save his energy for offense, where he torched both Duncan and Boris Diaw with an array of turnaround shots, spot-up jumpers, and back-to-the-basket moves. He finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 11-for-17 shooting.

“It’s been great,” Aldridge said of Lopez’s presence. “He’s taken on the challenge of guarding the other center. He battled Tim [Duncan] all night. It’s been better for me. He blocked shots. He banged.”

