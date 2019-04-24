Damian Lillard Sent The Thunder Home With A Buzzer Beater Three To Clinch A First Round Win

Associate Editor
04.24.19

TNT

The Oklahoma City Thunder are out of the playoffs because Damian Lillard decided to send them home. Lillard had perhaps the best game of his playoff career on Tuesday night in Portland, including a buzzer beater three to break a tie and give the Trail Blazers a thrilling 118-115 victory, both on the night and in the series.

Lillard scored 50 points, pulled down seven rebounds, doled out six assists, and accrued three steals. The moment of the night, though, came at the end of a frantic final minute. Following a Russell Westbrook miss during a tied game, Lillard had the chance to push the ball, but instead, wanted to hold onto it, milk the clock, and go for broke.

Here is what happened. I still have chills.

