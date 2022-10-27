damian lillard
Damian Lillard Left The Blazers' Game Against The Heat With A Calf Injury

Damian Lillard has looked like himself through the first few games of the Portland Trail Blazers’ season. After only playing 29 games during the 2021-22 campaign and needing to undergo surgery to fix an abdominal issue, Lillard has averaged 33.3 points per game through the Blazers’ first four contests and is the biggest reason why the team got out to a 4-0 start.

But on Wednesday evening during the team’s game against the Miami Heat, Lillard had to head to the locker room. While it’s hard to tell exactly what happened, Lillard was being checked by Caleb Martin as the shot clock wound down during a possession in the third quarter and wanted to get to a stepback. Instead, Lillard planted his foot and immediately knew that something was wrong — you can see here that Lillard is in some pain and could not run up the court.

Just before that, Lillard pulled up against Martin and hit a three, but he certainly acted like something was not right.

After getting into the locker room and giving the training staff a chance to get a look, it was determined that Lillard suffered a calf strain and would not be able to return to the game.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out about Lillard’s status beyond this game.

