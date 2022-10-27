Damian Lillard has looked like himself through the first few games of the Portland Trail Blazers’ season. After only playing 29 games during the 2021-22 campaign and needing to undergo surgery to fix an abdominal issue, Lillard has averaged 33.3 points per game through the Blazers’ first four contests and is the biggest reason why the team got out to a 4-0 start.

But on Wednesday evening during the team’s game against the Miami Heat, Lillard had to head to the locker room. While it’s hard to tell exactly what happened, Lillard was being checked by Caleb Martin as the shot clock wound down during a possession in the third quarter and wanted to get to a stepback. Instead, Lillard planted his foot and immediately knew that something was wrong — you can see here that Lillard is in some pain and could not run up the court.

𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘦@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/jsJjcTmm8Z — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 27, 2022

Just before that, Lillard pulled up against Martin and hit a three, but he certainly acted like something was not right.

Tough to tell when or what caused it, but Lillard wincing when he put pressure on right side He went to locker room. 📽️ ROOT/Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/hPVCmsEMql — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) October 27, 2022

After getting into the locker room and giving the training staff a chance to get a look, it was determined that Lillard suffered a calf strain and would not be able to return to the game.

Damian Lillard (right calf strain) – Will not return — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 27, 2022

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out about Lillard’s status beyond this game.