Damian Lillard is one of the best big shot takers and big shot makers the league has ever seen. His latest entry into his vast collection of walk-off shots came on Saturday night as the Portland Trail Blazers went to Chicago and knocked off the Bulls thanks to the heroics of their superstar guard.

Portland found itself down by one with a tick over six seconds left. There was no guarantee that Lillard was going to get a chance to win the game — Gary Trent Jr. had to win a jump ball against Zach LaVine — and in the ensuing chaos, it was evident that both teams knew the plan was to get Lillard the basketball.

Despite the Bulls’ best efforts, Lillard got the ball, but was smothered by Lauri Markkanen. That’s when Dame decided to make the best of the situation, launching a fadeaway triple from the wing that got over Markkanen’s arm and was as pure as could be as it went through the rim.

Holy crap, Dame for the win on an absurd shot pic.twitter.com/EOQHoBIbPj — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 31, 2021

Lillard had 44 points on 15-for-26 shooting and connected on eight of his 17 attempts from behind the three-point line. That 15th made bucket and the eighth made triple were the most impressive of the bunch, although for Lillard, hitting a shot at the buzzer to give the Blazers a win has become incredibly normal.