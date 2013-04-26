Damian Lillard, John Wall, Jrue Holiday & A$AP Rocky Star In Debut adidas TV Commercial: “Quick Ain’t Fair”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Video
04.26.13 5 years ago

This new TV spot from adidas — “Quick Ain’t Fair” — is scheduled to begin airing on May 1, in conjunction with the release of the Crazyquick. Featuring appearances by Damian Lillard, John Wall and Jrue Holiday, along with a voiceover from A$AP Rocky (and featuring his song “Goldie”), the commercial introduces a mythical family of quicks that used the shoe to reach the highest levels of the game.

“I wore the Crazyquick throughout the season and I’m happy to have my first big thing with the adidas family,” says Wall. “I’m a big fan of A$AP. He’s somebody that has real good music going out. He’s a different type of person, a different type of style and it’s great to have him narrating this commercial. I think everyone’s gonna like it a lot.”

The Crazyquick, which features four quick zones on the outsole to provide maximum traction, is releasing in five different colorways. You can pre-order now online.

If you were starting a franchise, which of these three point guards would you take?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Video
TAGSA$AP Rockyadidasadidas Basketballadidas Crazyquickadidas HoopsCrazyquickDAMIAN LILLARDJOHN WALLJrue HolidayStyle - Kicks and Gearvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP