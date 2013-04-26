Damian Lillard, John Wall, Jrue Holiday & A$AP Rocky Star In Debut adidas TV Commercial: “Quick Ain’t Fair”

This new TV spot from adidas — “Quick Ain’t Fair” — is scheduled to begin airing on May 1, in conjunction with the release of the Crazyquick. Featuring appearances by Damian Lillard, John Wall and Jrue Holiday, along with a voiceover from A$AP Rocky (and featuring his song “Goldie”), the commercial introduces a mythical family of quicks that used the shoe to reach the highest levels of the game.

“I wore the Crazyquick throughout the season and I’m happy to have my first big thing with the adidas family,” says Wall. “I’m a big fan of A$AP. He’s somebody that has real good music going out. He’s a different type of person, a different type of style and it’s great to have him narrating this commercial. I think everyone’s gonna like it a lot.”

The Crazyquick, which features four quick zones on the outsole to provide maximum traction, is releasing in five different colorways. You can pre-order now online.

If you were starting a franchise, which of these three point guards would you take?

