Damian Lillard “License To Lillard” 2013 Teaser

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
09.24.13 5 years ago

Last year saw the rise of Rookie of the Year, Damian Lillard. For most, it was a surprise. But for those who’d been following his hit web series, it was almost expected. “License to Lillard” gave us unique access into Portland’s newest franchise cornerstone, following him through workouts up until the start of his rookie season.

Thankfully, the video series is coming back again. In 2013, we’ll be going behind-the-scenes of Lillard’s monster rookie season, as well as what he did this summer to get ready to possibly lead Portland back to the playoffs. Check the teaser trailer below for more.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagLicense To LillardPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP