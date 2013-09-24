Damian Lillard “License To Lillard” 2013 Teaser

Last year saw the rise of Rookie of the Year, Damian Lillard. For most, it was a surprise. But for those who’d been following his hit web series, it was almost expected. “License to Lillard” gave us unique access into Portland’s newest franchise cornerstone, following him through workouts up until the start of his rookie season.

Thankfully, the video series is coming back again. In 2013, we’ll be going behind-the-scenes of Lillard’s monster rookie season, as well as what he did this summer to get ready to possibly lead Portland back to the playoffs. Check the teaser trailer below for more.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.