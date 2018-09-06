Getty Image

It’s been a weird summer for the Portland Trail Blazers, especially when it comes to their backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. While neither guy has demanded a trade or anything like that, there have been plenty of people questioning whether the Blazers should press the reset button after their first round exit from the postseason — there’s even been a rumor that the Phoenix Suns kicked the tires on a trade for Lillard.

These rumblings have been quelled by general manager Neil Olshey saying he wants to keep the team’s core together, and even more so by Lillard’s public declaration that he loves being in Portland. In fact, Lillard is so content with how things are going that he is already talking about how happy he’d be to stay with the team until the day he retires.

Lillard spoke to Michael Scotto of The Athletic about being a Blazer for life, and went on to say that he’d view it as an honor.