Damian Lillard Would Be ‘Honored’ To Spend His Whole Career On The Blazers

#Portland Trail Blazers
Associate Editor
09.06.18

Getty Image

It’s been a weird summer for the Portland Trail Blazers, especially when it comes to their backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. While neither guy has demanded a trade or anything like that, there have been plenty of people questioning whether the Blazers should press the reset button after their first round exit from the postseason — there’s even been a rumor that the Phoenix Suns kicked the tires on a trade for Lillard.

These rumblings have been quelled by general manager Neil Olshey saying he wants to keep the team’s core together, and even more so by Lillard’s public declaration that he loves being in Portland. In fact, Lillard is so content with how things are going that he is already talking about how happy he’d be to stay with the team until the day he retires.

Lillard spoke to Michael Scotto of The Athletic about being a Blazer for life, and went on to say that he’d view it as an honor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP