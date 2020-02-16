Damian Lillard was expected to have a very active All-Star Weekend, with a spot in the Three-Point Contest, All-Star Game, and a scheduled performance as Dame D.O.L.L.A. on Saturday night as well.

A strained groin suffered in the Blazers last game before the break in Memphis derailed those plans, forcing him to pull out of the basketball competition portion of his weekend. Initially, he was expected to cancel his performance as well, but later decided to keep it on as planned. So, Saturday night, he took the stage between the Three-Point and Dunk contests, performing songs with Jeremih and Lil Wayne as special guests. Lil Wayne has had a feature on both of Dame’s albums and came out to perform their song “Run It Up.”

Dame Dolla x Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/F5R1lPIIcc — BasketballBuzz (@basketballbuzz) February 16, 2020

During his performance, Lillard also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing a “Mamba Forever” jacket.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. rocking a Mamba jacket while performing on stage ✊ pic.twitter.com/bfuN02pEIl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

The NBA has many tributes to Bryant planned throughout the weekend, and Lillard joined the fray with his jacket and wasn’t alone among the featured players on Saturday night. In the dunk contest, Dwight Howard earned a 49 with his second dunk of the first round, as he donned the Superman cape once again but tore off the Superman emblem on his shirt to unveil the No. 24 on his chest.