09.07.18

Damian Lillard is very good at his primary occupation. The Portland Trail Blazers guard has three All-NBA selections to his name and, at the age of 28, there is plenty of reason to believe that Lillard will be a high-level basketball player for quite some time.

However, Lillard is seemingly dipping his toe into the field of NBA reporting, first breaking the news that Chris Haynes was making the jump from ESPN to Yahoo Sports. Now, Lillard is at it again, becoming the first prominent voice to suggest that Sam Amick will leave USA TODAY Sports for a new position at The Athletic in the future.

