Damian Lillard Says He’s ‘Not Unhappy” And Still ‘Loves’ The Blazers

#Portland Trail Blazers
07.09.18 18 mins ago

Getty Image

Damian Lillard wants to make it clear that nothing has changed between himself and the Portland Trail Blazers despite their recent postseason struggles. Portland’s franchise player is making it clear he still “loves” the Blazers and expects the team to compete in the West moving forward.

The Blazers put together an impressive regular season, finishing third in the Western Conference. But they were promptly swept by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the postseason, another frustrating end to a season for a team that looked like it could finally take the next step with Dame and C.J. McCollum at the forefront of the franchise.

What followed has been a summer of frustrations about player movement and even some rumors that Lillard could be on the move out of Portland. He also turned heads when he tweeted this at the start of free agency.

