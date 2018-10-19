Damian Lillard Will Honor Paul Allen With Custom Sneakers For The Season Opener

Worldwide, many are mourning the loss of Paul Allen and, in the sports world, the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks and other entities made a significant impact. With that as the backdrop, Blazers superstar Damian Lillard plans to pay tribute to Allen on Thursday evening, as Portland opens the season with a nationally televised tilt against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard will honor Allen with a pair of custom adidas Dame 4s, courtesy of Kickstradomis.

This is a fitting and poignant tribute from Lillard, who also spoke about Allen’s passing earlier this week.

