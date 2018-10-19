Getty Image

Worldwide, many are mourning the loss of Paul Allen and, in the sports world, the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks and other entities made a significant impact. With that as the backdrop, Blazers superstar Damian Lillard plans to pay tribute to Allen on Thursday evening, as Portland opens the season with a nationally televised tilt against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard will honor Allen with a pair of custom adidas Dame 4s, courtesy of Kickstradomis.

🙏🏽 RIP Paul Allen🙏🏽@Dame_Lillard will be paying homage to the great Paul Allen with these kicks. Love being part of something special like this. Good luck fam! pic.twitter.com/z12ZzYEcNF — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) October 19, 2018

This is a fitting and poignant tribute from Lillard, who also spoke about Allen’s passing earlier this week.