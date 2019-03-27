Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers have essentially seen their hopes for a deep playoff run evaporate after the gruesome season-ending leg injury Jusuf Nurkic suffered in the team’s double-overtime win over Brooklyn Monday.

Without their center, Portland is at risk for another early playoff exit, having already been swept out of the playoffs in the opening the round the last two years. For a team that fancies itself a contender in the Western Conference, at least in the tier below Golden State, this sort of continued playoff disappointment could be tough to swallow.

Last season, after Portland was swept by the New Orleans Pelicans even though the Blazers were the No. 3 seed, Damian Lillard reportedly had some frustrations that prompted him to have a discussion with the team’s owner, the late Paul Allen. This year, however, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that the franchise cornerstone is “feeling very settled” and has no plans to reconsider his commitment to Portland.