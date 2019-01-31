Damian Lillard Is Quietly Having Another Ridiculous Season In Portland

Getty Image

The Western Conference is loaded with intriguing storylines, from the Warriors flipping the switch to Nikola Jokic and Paul George’s MVP campaigns, and then whatever is happening with the Lakers, the Pelicans, and Anthony Davis.

There is so much to keep track of, and in the middle of that ruckus sit the Portland Trail Blazers. A team in position to host a playoff series and in possession of one of the most content superstars in the league, an elite individual offensive force who plays at 90 percent of Steph Curry’s capacity with 10 percent of the fanfare.

Damian Lillard is in the midst of yet another superlative offensive season, fresh off of scoring 36 points in a beatdown of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Lillard will likely be named an All-Star for the fourth time on Thursday evening, he was a first-team All-NBA selection last year, and he is the driving force of the eighth-ranked offense in the league.

Lillard has maintained his place among the NBA’s upper echelon this season. He is averaging 26.4 points per game on 59.2 percent true shooting, and he changes the calculus of how defenses have to play him with his ability to hit pull-up threes off the dribble. He takes 4.6 pull-up threes per game and hits 36.4 percent of them. An offense entirely consisting of Lillard pull-up 3-pointers would have a 109.2 offensive rating, oodles better than every half-court offense in the league, which means teams simply can’t give Lillard any space.