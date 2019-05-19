Damian Lillard Is Reportedly Playing Through Separated Ribs Against The Warriors

One of the major storylines of the Western Conference Finals has been the subpar performance of Damian Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar guard has not been himself against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 20.3 points on 32.9 percent shooting from the field against the two-time defending champions. As it turns out, there might be a reason why he’s struggled, at least for the last game and a half.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lillard is playing through separated ribs, an injury that he suffered in Game 2 of the series.

