Damian Lillard’s 60-Point Explosion Wasn’t Enough As The Nets Outlasted The Blazers

The Blazers have had a tough week. Going into Friday night’s match-up against the Nets at home, they had lost three straight, including a stunning defeat at the hands of the badly-depleted Warriors on Monday night, and a late-game meltdown against the Clippers on Thursday.

Back at the Moda Center, it certainly seemed like they were due, Lillard in particular, who had struggled during that stretch. He would come through in historic fashion on Friday night against the Nets, but the Blazers would suffer another fourth-quarter collapse as Brooklyn was able to pull away late and get the 119-115 win.

Lillard was absolutely spectacular, despite the loss. He finished with a career and franchise-high 60 points on the night, which marks the fifth 50-point game of his career, besting his previous career-best of 59 against the Jazz in 2017, and he did it on a fluke shot at the buzzer with the game already decided.

Blazers lose, but Dame hits one more 3 at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 60 points pic.twitter.com/GBny4poU0K — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 9, 2019

Lillard was 15-of-15 from the free-throw line and 6-of-14 from downtown for the game, and you knew it was going to be special night when he started doing things like this.

But despite his sensational performance, the Nets used a 17-2 run late in the fourth-quarter to steal a win on the road, and it was no surprise that it was Kryie Irving who came through with the game on the line to help put it away for Brooklyn with this tough runner off the glass in crunch time.

Irving finished with 33 points and six assists, but it was Spencer Dinwiddie who led the way for Brooklyn with 34 points, five rebounds, and four assists, and knocked down six three-pointers on the night.

The Blazers have now lost four straight, and they’ll try to get back into the win column on Sunday when they host the visiting Hawks.