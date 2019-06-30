Getty Image

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers have had a close to perfect relationship with each other. Lillard is the face of the franchise and seems fully committed to staying in Portland so he can make it a contender. The Blazers themselves have committed to building around Lillard and want to win with him. The city’s embraced him. He’s embraced the city. It’s rare to see a star and franchise commit to each other like this these days in an era where players are willing to leave comfortable situations to form super teams.

Portland is making sure to avoid that becoming a possibility anytime soon with Lillard. The Trail Blazers are reportedly offering Lillard a 4-year contract extension worth $196 million. This is the supermax and it should keep Lillard in Portland for the rest of his prime. Maybe he could even finish his career there, but that’s a long time in the future. For now, the Blazers have to be happy they’re going to get their face of the franchise locked in for the foreseeable future, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the two sides are working towards making the deal official soon.