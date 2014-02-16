Damian Lillard Teams With Trey Burke To Win The Skills Challenge By 0.1 Seconds

After two of his five events have ended, Damian Lillard is a perfect 2-for-2 during his historic 2014 NBA All-Star weekend, where he’s setting history by competing in all five events. Lillard teamed with rookie Trey Burke of the Jazz to defeat Eastern Conference rookies Michael Carter-Williams and Victor Oladipo in the 2014 Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday night.

In the championship round, Burke and Lillard defeated MCW and Oladipo by just a tenth of a second, nabbing the win with a time of 45.2 to 45.3. It was Lillard’s second victory after winning the Rising Stars Challenge with Team Hill last night. Lillard successfully defended his crown after winning the Skills Challenge last year.

