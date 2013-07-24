Damian Lillard Unveils adidas Crazyquick “Team USA” Colorway

We must admit: the adidas Crazyquick is one of the best shoes we’ve played in all year. It’s comfortable, lightweight and doesn’t have any annoying aspects to it… like a tongue that scratches or a heel that digs into your foot. It just works, which is probably why so many of Team USA’s players are rocking it at the USA Basketball mini-camp.

Last night, Damian Lillard unveiled a great look at a new “Team USA” colorway for the sneaker. These joints are being worn by John Wall, Mike Conley, Jrue Holiday and Kenneth Faried, as well as Lillard as they battle it out with the rest of Team USA for a roster spot in next year’s FIBA World Cup. No word yet on if these will eventually release, but they look an awful lot like the originals: a white upper (as opposed to the grayish tint of the originals) with contrasting navy across the toe, the side and the Three Stripes. Red is worked into the inner lining and the midsole (navy blue in the originals).

What do you think?

