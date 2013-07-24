Damian Lillard Unveils adidas Crazyquick “Team USA” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Twitter
07.24.13 5 years ago

We must admit: the adidas Crazyquick is one of the best shoes we’ve played in all year. It’s comfortable, lightweight and doesn’t have any annoying aspects to it… like a tongue that scratches or a heel that digs into your foot. It just works, which is probably why so many of Team USA’s players are rocking it at the USA Basketball mini-camp.

Last night, Damian Lillard unveiled a great look at a new “Team USA” colorway for the sneaker. These joints are being worn by John Wall, Mike Conley, Jrue Holiday and Kenneth Faried, as well as Lillard as they battle it out with the rest of Team USA for a roster spot in next year’s FIBA World Cup. No word yet on if these will eventually release, but they look an awful lot like the originals: a white upper (as opposed to the grayish tint of the originals) with contrasting navy across the toe, the side and the Three Stripes. Red is worked into the inner lining and the midsole (navy blue in the originals).

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Twitter
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas Crazyquickadidas Crazyquick "Team USA"adidas HoopsCrazyquickDAMIAN LILLARDStyle - Kicks and GearTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP