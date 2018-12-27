Getty Image

One thing Damian Lillard has been blessed with in Portland is the massive support the city has for the Trail Blazers. Anybody from that city will speak about what the Blazers mean to the community and how attending a game is like a right of passage for fans. Which is why for Lillard, an Oakland native, it’s disappointing to see the Warriors price out die-hard fans due to their massive success.

The Warriors and Oakland used to go hand in hand. When Golden State was winning there were few arenas louder or more fun to be around. That held true until the last few seasons when the Warriors became more than just champions.

As the Warriors won their brand became similar to that of the Lakers, or the LeBron James era Heat in Miami. It was just as important to be seen at the Warriors game as it was to actually watch it. Ticket prices rose and soon the team will be moving to San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.